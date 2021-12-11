Covid 19 has affected millions of people, however with the vaccination now available most people can return to the new normal. The same cannot be said for the immunocompromised people as they still need to be at home even after vaccination since their immunity is quite low due to other underlying diseases or because of all the medications they take.

Immunocompromised Patients Can Now Go Out Without Fear Of Covid

On 9th December FDA (Food and Drug Administration) accepted the antibody cocktail which has been created by AstraZeneca for immunocompromised people. This drug is known as Evusheld also known as PrEP which stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis. This can be used for anyone above the age of 12 who does not get enough antibodies from the coronavirus vaccine.

It has been proven that people who had adverse side effects from the vaccine can also take this. People will have to get one injection every 6 months which will help the body create enough antibodies to fight off the virus.

The efficacy rate for this is observed to be 83%. However, researchers are still trying to figure out how effective this new antibody cocktail would be against Omicron. Omicron has currently affected 57 countries and 20 US states with New York showing the highest cases.

Rudd Dobber the vice President of AstraZeneca stated that the researchers are currently testing this against the new variant, however, he said that the efficacy will hold against Omicron as well as cilgavimab and tixagevimab both these antibodies in the cocktail target the virus`s protein spike and eliminate them. The final data for this is expected to come in the next week or so.

As per CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), 3% of the US population is immunocompromised and this drug can certainly help them to get out in the new normal. It has been seen that people who have weak immunity are much easily targeted by the virus and thus even after having the vaccine the efficacy reduces at a much faster rate in these people.

Earlier they were asked to take vaccine almost every month by a doctor`s prescription however with this new cocktail it has been reduced to 6 months.

People who are fighting cancer or had some kind of transplant are the ones with low immunity and this drug doesn’t cause any side effects with their current medications.

Janet Handal who is 79 and underwent a heart transplant stated that after 2 years she can now step outside of the house and feel the fresh air all thanks to the new antibody cocktail by AstraZeneca.

Lucy Horton from the University of California stated that although this drug provides good immunity it should not be seen as an alternative to vaccines and should only be given to patients under doctors’ prescription.

As per the data from AstraZeneca no death has been reported from anyone who was in the clinical trials of this drug due to the covid virus. This gives good hope to people who all are going to be taking this drug.

AstraZeneca conducted clinical trials for almost 15 months and has detailed data on this. The company said they are ready to ship out 700,000 doses of cocktail in this month itself which will be bought by the US government and will be distributed across many of the hospitals.

US officials in the wake of Omicron have asked all the people to get their vaccinations from any of the health care centers. People should also get their booster shots if they have completed the defined waiting period of 6 months.