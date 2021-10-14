After 535 straight bedtimes with my children, I realized how much I had evolved as a parent in September when I flew for the first time in nearly precisely 18 months to stay the first entire night from them after 535 straight bedtimes.

The Impact Of The Covid Epidemic On My Role As A Parent

I came into the epidemic as a motivated young writer and businessman who also happened to be the father of two children under the age of four at the time. Asked whether it was feasible, in March of 2020, to spend even a few months without traveling, speaking in front of groups, consulting with clients, or working with non-profits, the answer would be yes. I would have told you that I couldn’t, either financially or professionally, because I couldn’t. And, if we’re being really honest, I think my wife would have stated that it was not feasible in our marriage. These events of the past year and a half have left a deep mark on me, as they have on so many others, but mainly on my children. Indeed, the passing of that time together was the most significant factor.

The largest-ever lifestyle experiment is underway

In my area of work, there really is no such thing as parental leave. And, like a lot of self-employed individuals who are motivated, I’m not sure I could have taken time off that I would have allowed myself to take. For the first years and months of my children’s lives, I worked nonstop, accepting and pursuing chances despite the fact that this meant spending many nights in hotel rooms as well as on airport benches. This is in addition to the regular working at home days that many writers are familiar with when you are theoretically at home but are in reality a long-distance away.

On the home front for COVID:

COVID had a profound impact on our family, which includes two surgeons. Here are the lessons I’ll be bringing with me on my journey. For the first time in my life, I was able to take my sons for a lengthy walk in the morning every day, rain or shine, without fail. We also used the jogging stroller or even a bike trailer to transport them to and from school on most days. In the evenings, we went for a stroll, collecting wild blackberries inside the spring, playing in puddles in the winter, and taking shelter from summer thunderstorms. By my calculations, I believe we traveled anywhere between 5,000 as well as 6,000 miles throughout our time together.

Has the Opinion newsletter been sent directly to your inbox? Somewhere along the line, something started to soak in from all of those treks. In particular, I wanted to convey that this was how I envisioned my life to be. Not just being outdoors, but also not being hurried, not having too many things on the schedule, no meetings, no awake in hotel rooms, and eating food at airport kiosks are all benefits of traveling.