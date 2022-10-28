In Support Of Mental Health Charities Tyson Fury Is Releasing His Debut Single

Tyson Fury, the two-time heavyweight boxing champion of England is making his debut by releasing his solo single to raise money for a men’s mental health charity. The 34-year-old boxing champion is coming out with a cover of the classic Neil Diamond’s Sweet Carolina.

The song will be released on 11th November and the funds from the release would be used for charity activities of Talk Club, a mental health community for men. Fury has been always open about his mental health struggles and has always tried to spread awareness of mental health.

In an interview given to BBC, Fury states that it’s his calling to help other people with the same issues as his and to communicate to them that they are not weak or helpless people and that having mental health issues is a normal thing.

He feels that people tend to consider themselves failures if they do have these issues. It is like any other illness, it needs to be treated otherwise it will be a silent killer that would consume you from the inside. In a 2016 Rolling Stones interview, Fury came out in the open talking about his battle with depression. Parallelly his career also was at an all-time low with charges of substance abuse and he was diagnosed with Bipolar syndrome. He later made his comeback in 2018 by defeating the 39-year-old Albanian Sefer Seferi.

Known by his nickname “Gypsy King” Fury was always known to be a performer inside and outside the boxing ring as he used to entertain the crowd with a number of post-fight. These would mostly include titles like I don’t wanna miss a thing, Walking in Memphis, and American Pie.

He also appeared in the 2019 Robbie Williams’ Christmas Album track Bad Sharon. Fury stated that if the song which is released just before the FIFA world cup helps Team England in any way then he would consider it as an “extra bonus”.

Tyson Fury hails from a family with a long tradition of Boxers. His father was a bare-knuckle boxer initially and later became a professional boxer. His half-brother Tommy is also a professional boxer who made his debut in 2018. Fury is also related to several other heavyweight boxers like Hughie Fury and Nathan Gorman, middleweight retired Andy Lee, etc.

The co-founders of Talk Club, Ben Akers, and Gavin Thorpe said that a lot of men in the UK are committing suicide especially men under 50. Tyson is a remarkable model figure for them and they admire him. So it would definitely help in raising awareness about men’s mental health issues by partnering with Tyson. It would also get them to talk more about their issues.

Tyson hopes to talk more about mental health issues on whichever platforms he can. The press also has widely written about his ups and downs and this encourages him to talk more and more about these issues helping to gradually remove the stigma around men’s mental health or mental health in general.

In 2019, Penguin Random House published an Autobiography of Fury titled Behind the Mask: My Autobiography which became a bestseller on Amazon just 24 hours after its release. In 2020, another book came out under the title The Furious Method in which he gave a lot of self-improvement lessons to his readers to aim for better physical and mental well-being.

Fury will be fighting Derek Chisora for their third match in December. 100 percent of the income created from the song together with Fury’s earnings will go towards the Talk Club charity.