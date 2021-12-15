It has been found by researchers that blood pressure rose during the pandemic, in a new study.

The pandemic also contributed to other health issues like blood pressure apart from Covid itself.

The pressure exerted by blood on the walls of arteries is known as blood pressure. Blood pressure is measured when a person’s heart is pumping and when a person’s heart is resting. This is known as systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Increase Blood Pressure During Pandemic? Latest News!

Hypertension is another name for high blood pressure. This increases the risk of stroke and heart disease. A person’s liver, eyes, and brain can be damaged by hypertension.

The primary cause of death in 2019 for over 500,000 adults in the US was hypertension. Avoiding smoking, reducing the amount of salt in the diet, and exercising regularly are a few of the ways in which healthy blood pressure can be maintained.

People’s behavior and their access to medical aid were severely affected by Covid.

The aim of the study was to find out whether the pandemic had an effect on the blood pressure of people.

The data from an employee wellness program between 2018 and 2020 was studied by a group of scientists. Over 400,000 people participated. The average age was 45 and 53% of the participants were women. The race of the participants was unknown.

The blood pressure levels from before the pandemic were compared to the ones during the pandemic.

It was found by researchers that before the pandemic, there was no significant change between the years.

The converse was found for the levels during the pandemic. Levels had increased significantly. There was a greater increase in the blood pressure of women, on average.

The systolic pressure of older participants showed a greater increase. At the same time, the diastolic pressure of younger participants showed a greater increase.

Dr. Luke Laffin said that a lack of exercise, obesity in the central regions, and drinking alcohol in excess may have contributed to higher blood pressure.

He said that during the pandemic, it was seen that the levels of alcohol consumption increased therefore it did not surprise him that there was an increase in the blood pressure too.

He said that another factor may have been due to the reluctance of patients to go visit their doctor during the initial part of the pandemic.

Prof. Matthew Bailey said that there have been clear societal changes as this study examined almost half a million people. He added that the increase is more significant in women and also a surprising increase in younger people.

He said that the risk of heart attacks or stroke is greatly increased by this rise in blood pressure.

He added that it could be very expensive for the government and families to manage cardiovascular disease.

He said that it was relevant worldwide even though the study was based in the United States. He warned that it could be a sign that there will be an increase in cardiovascular disease soon.

Dr. Tarek Antonios was not surprised when he read the findings. He said that he had been concerned about the pandemic and hypertension.

He said that one of the factors for the increase in blood pressure may be the rising levels of anxiety as people lost their jobs, business, and income. He added that the amount of exercise also reduced as there were no gyms that were open and that putting on weight increases blood pressure.

He said that the amount of salt in the diet may have increased due to people ordering food more often. This is an indirect factor.