First let us state a good news in the pandemic era: The U.S. has reported a record high of around 4.6 million of the doses of the vaccine shots that has been administered in another day, as per the data which was published on this Saturday by the CDC or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Increase In The Vaccinations And Also The Increase In The Number Of Cases

Dr. Cyrus Shahparwho is the data director for Covid-19 in the White House tweeted on Saturday that greater than 4.63M of the total doses have already been administered on Friday which is a new high record of the total number of shots given on any single day. Greater than 5 million doses that is much higher than the previous record in the last Saturday. The increase in the number of shots administered is incredibly high.

This major problem is that greater than 75% of the total of the U.S. population is not yet fully vaccinated, as per the CDC data published on Saturday.

Next is the bad news: For the third time in the week, the number of the Covid-19 cases and also the number of the hospitalizations are increasing very rapidly, as per Dr. Rochelle Walensky the CDC Director.

The emergency room visits are quite high as said by Walensky on Friday. There is such an increase in the younger adults, most of them might not have been vaccinated.

This B.1.1.7 variant is not much more contagious as compared to the original strain of the coronavirus but now it is the most dominant strain in the U.S.

Experts have already said that the B.1.1.7 variant might be causing many more severe diseases and might also be much more deadlier.

In the previous week, the U.S. has averaged greater than 68,000 new cases of the Covid-19 every day, as per the data from Johns Hopkins University.

That is up by greater than 20% since the first 10 days of March in the seven day average.

Around the U.S, Americans aged around 18 to 64 years have already gone to the emergency departments for the various Covid-19 complications as said by Walensky.

She also said that these trends are quite “magnified” in a part of the U.S. which is the Upper Midwest.

The CDC is also working very closely with all the public health officials in a particular region for understanding what is driving such an increase in the cases and how they can intervene as Walensky said.

Florida has one of the highest numbers of the reported B.1.1.7 Covid-19 cases, as per the CDC, which was followed by the Michigan, that is already reporting thousands of the new Covid-19 cases every day. The Michigan health officials did say they are in between another Covid-19 surge.

The B.1.1.7 variant is quite contagious, and they think there is also the fatigue from the previous wave of the pandemic that there are a lot of people who don’t wear masks, don’t follow social distancing, so they have taken a step back in the Michigan as said by Dr. Paul Offit, who is the director of the VEC or Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

It is quite frustrating, since they are quite there as he said. They have to stay at the position for the upcoming 2 months and they are not following that.

Some of the Michigan hospitals are also delaying as well as rescheduling most of the non emergency procedures on a case by case basis as said by a spokesperson working for the Michigan Health & Hospital Association.