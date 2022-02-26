As per the new reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were fewer emergency room visits related to eating disorders among 12-to 17-year-old adolescents that have multiplied during the Covid pandemic, becoming an upsetting existing pattern that had possibly deteriorated by the pressure of living through the delayed emergency.

Increased Number Of Dietary Issues Among Adolescent Girls

Following a decade of increasing concern, the American Academy of Pediatrics announced a public mental health crisis among youngsters and teenagers in 2021, and the US top health spokesperson cautioned in December of an adolescent mental health emergency that started working before the pandemic.

But What Exactly Is An Eating Disorder?

Eating disorders are a group of mental health conditions that involve an unhealthy preoccupation with food and eating. The most common eating disorders are Anorexia nervosa, Bulimia nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder (BED), and Compulsive Overeating.

Two of the main disorders are-

•Anorexia Nervosa is characterized by self-imposed starvation or excessive dieting in order to achieve very low body weight. This can lead to severe medical complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, dehydration, and death. People who have this disorder typically have distorted perceptions of their body image due to the extreme weight loss they experience.

•Bulimia Nervosa which is characterized by binge eating followed by purging through self-induced vomiting or misuse of laxatives or diuretics. This behavior often occurs several times per week over long periods of time causing serious damage to the digestive system.

In 2020, kids really made fewer visits to emergency departments than the prior-year – a decline of 21%, the CDC report found. In 2021, there was an increase of 8% compared to that of 2019.

Yet, the justification behind those visits changed drastically during the early months of the pandemic, with the extent of crisis visits for mental health among kids increasing by 24% in 5-to 11-year-olds and 31% in 12-to 17-year-olds, as compared with the previous year.

Several reports also said that there was a significant increase in the number of eating disorders among teenage girls between the pandemic times. During this period, the rates of eating disorders among teen girls doubled from 4.5 to 9 percent. The rate rose even more dramatically for adolescent girls with anorexia nervosa (from 0.8 percent to 3 percent) and bulimia nervosa (from 1.2 percent to 3.4 percent).

According to further reports, about 1 in 5 young women ages 12-17 are affected by an eating disorder at some point in their lives. In addition, one-third of girls who have anorexia nervosa or bulimia will develop alcohol abuse or dependence within 10 years of diagnosis.

In addition to showing a significant increase in eating disorders and binge drinking among teens which became especially concerning because it can lead to alcohol abuse and addiction wherein the researchers also showed that the adolescent girls who have been diagnosed with depression during their childhood were more likely to develop these problems after Covid-19.

A health researcher at the CDC and the lead creator of the two examinations said that the outcomes of the increased awareness for health concerns could emerge because of deferred clinical consideration and increased emotional distress during the pandemic, particularly among young people.

Richmond added saying that eating disorders can influence everybody, irrespective of all sexes, all ages, every socio-economic gathering, all racial and ethnic gatherings – and I in all actuality do think we’ve seen a greater amount of that during the pandemic than any time before

Each wave of the Covid-19 virus has additionally brought destabilization, she said.

CDC concluded by saying that these statistics showed “a need for prevention strategies.”

There are a few normal indications of improving eating disorders. Practices and mentalities that show weight reduction, slimming down, and control of food are becoming essential worries. Different signs, such as limiting food, social withdrawal, mindset changes, and observable weight fluctuations are normal indications of different dietary issues