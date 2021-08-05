Camila Fortuna thought they were just going to get shots for the family’s three chihuahuas, Cuca, Lilly, and Tobi, last week when they went to the mobile veterinary clinic. Nevertheless, Camila, 13, also got a shot before they left: the first dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Camila, who will soon start eighth grade, told CNN that she wants her life to become normal again. The woman, who wore a mask in public, wants to go out without it now. She says she has struggled to learn remotely, so she wants to take family vacations and attend school in person. As well as being safe, she wants to feel secure.

A medical clinic organized by Austin Public Health offered medical care for Camila in Del Valle, Texas, just outside the capital city, in partnership with a non-profit organization called Emancipet, which offers routine veterinary care to dogs. Vaccination officials were seeking individuals like Camila, who are unvaccinated but would like to change their status.

Since the pace of vaccinations has slowed down, Austin has scrambled to get more shots in arms, deploying staff to various sites to vaccinate 10, 15, or 20 people at a time — vet clinics, churches, recreation centers, construction sites, homeless shelters. With regard to vaccinations, Travis County, which includes Austin, does reasonably well. Approximately 63.4% of county adults over age 12 are fully vaccinated, according to state data released Monday by the health department. Only 52.9% of the state’s adults are fully vaccinated, according to the department. However, officials say this would not be enough to keep up with the rising tide of infections and hospitalizations caused by the Delta variant.

Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, told CNN that the county and city had done well and that the vaccination rate was very high. This just shows how infectious and devastating the Delta variant of Covid is, he said.

The Austin-Travis County health authority reported thousands of people were getting vaccines every day from the start, Dr. Desmar Walkes said. Initially, some people had to be turned away because of the overwhelming demand for vaccines. In today’s world? “It will depend on how many strike teams are out any given day, but we’ll probably have between 50 and 100 people,” Walkes said.

Having reached a critical point in our ICU capacity, the level of financial and social risk to the community as a whole has increased, not just for those needing treatment for COVID, Walkes said in a statement on Friday. By failing to work together as a community today, we may endanger the lives of those we love. Adler explained: It’s beyond frustrating that we’re having trouble getting vaccines into people’s hands when we were providing thousands of them just months ago. And we’re doing everything we can.

Now, he emphasized, “labor-intensive work” is all about visiting every house in the neighborhood. According to Adler, “We’re trying to locate people.”In working with church leaders, faith institutions, and trusted voices, we engage trusted sources and communities.” Camila admits she was nervous before the shot. According to her, she wasn’t interested in getting vaccinated initially. The vaccination was only necessary for her – everyone else in the family had been vaccinated.

Therefore, she listened to her mom, who said that the vaccine would be the best path to a return to normalcy. Camila’s mother was talking to her in the car, and she said, “We need to help if the world is going to improve and I know it’s hard to start a revolution on your own,” Camila commented. It is necessary for us all to be vaccinated.