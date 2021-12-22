The US has been struggling with HIV for a long time and is on a mission to end this epidemic. HIV is more common in gay or transgender people and also among the Black and Hispanic communities as well.

Injection Instead Of Pills For HIV

HIV is most commonly transmitted through sexual contact and spreads if people do not take proper precautions during sexual interaction. Earlier the PrEP also known as pre-exposure prophylaxis was given in the form of tablets for people suffering from HIV.

This is not a viable option as the person has to pop a pill on a daily basis. Studies have also shown that not all people have access to buy this pill and in the long run, also puts an economic strain on the individual.

On Monday the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) sanctioned the first injectable PrEP medication. This injection is said to lower the risk of HIV in people.

Dr. Debra Birnkrant who is the director of the Anti-viral department in FDA stated that this is the first important step in ending the HIV epidemic in the country. The injection is to be only given to people who are above the weight of 77 pounds as per the FDA ruling.

In 2019, as many as 34,800 cases of HIV were found which is much lower than the 37,800 which was seen in 2015. There is no data about 2020 or 2021 due to the covid 19 virus.

As per reports of CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in 202 1.2 million doses of PrEP as a tablet was recommended to patients but only 250k were able to get a prescription for it. Doctors state that there is much racial and ethnic inequality when it comes to treatment as well.

There have been 2 clinical trials for Apretude so as to compare the results with Truvada. In both trials, it has been found that Apretude had lowered the risk of HIV significantly when it was given in the form of an injection.

However, it should also be noted that Apretude is likely to cause some side effects. Side effects include backache, fatigue, headache, and sometimes rash at the spot of injection. These side effects can also be treated by going to a doctor and by simple medication.

HIV has killed as much as 680,000 people worldwide in 2020 alone. Most people die because they realize that they have HIV very late and the virus has progressed to the end-stage. Many others who are poor could not afford the treatment and are left to die.

Many of the insurance companies have now started including HIV as well into their package and yet it is still included only in premium ones.

There are many government programs offering AIDS and HIV treatment but most of the time people are unaware of it. Health care officials have stated that the federal government should make some announcements about the free treatment they provide to poor people for HIV and AIDS.

A few of the preventive measure for HIV is:-

To get tested if you have multiple partners once every 2 months.

Use protection whenever there is any sexual interaction as this is the fastest way HIV spreads from one person to another.

Get the proper vaccines for HIV and AIDS from your doctor at an early stage.

Health care officials are now visiting the school as this is the first place to educate and in recent years it has been observed that the HIV cases in kids are decreasing greatly as compared to those in adults.