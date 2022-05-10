Inside Edition Season 34 Episode 173 Release Date And Countdown!!

As of January 9, 1989, Inside Edition has been a successful American television newsmagazine program. After just a few episodes were published, this series was revived for a second season because of its popularity. Sure! Season 34 of Inside Edition has officially aired, however, only a few episodes have been aired so far. As soon as the last episode of Inside Edition Season 34 Episode 172 aired, the show’s viewers were eager to find out when the next episode will air. Episode 173 is scheduled to be released in what time frame? Inside Edition Season 34 Episode 173 will air on May 11th, 2022, at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT.

Newsroom and production facilities for the show are housed at CBS Broadcast Center Studio 45 in Manhattan, along with the broadcast set (which switched from a physical set to a virtual studio in September 2013). While some editions are broadcast from the program’s Los Angeles newsroom (from which the program’s Los Angeles correspondents occasionally introduce story packages), others are broadcast from the studios of the television stations that carry the program or from the locations of events that are being covered for televised transmission. Inside Edition airs live via satellite at 3:00 p.m. every day.

Every day, Eastern Time Zone, from Monday to Friday, with occasional updates to each show to account for additional story details or other critical news items, as well as to address technical or script errors in the initial live broadcast.

The CBS Broadcast Center (and hence the Inside Edition newsroom and studio) was shut down on March 11, 2020 (the day COVID-19 was declared a pandemic), when building personnel tested positive for the virus, making the show one of the first instantly affected.

Starting in her kitchen, Deborah Norville shot the show remotely from her home before constructing a dedicated virtual home studio with the entire team working remotely because the Los Angeles base was also affected by the stay-at-home edict.

After John Tomlin and Bob Young conceived the show, it was bought up by King World Productions, which was absorbed into CBS Television Distribution in September 2007; both CBS and Viacom will merge as ViacomCBS in 2019. The show premiered during the 1988–89 television season. . At its inception, Inside Edition was conceived as a high-brow news magazine with a strong emphasis on in-depth investigative reporting. The show’s original anchor, David Frost, was demoted to a correspondent role after just three weeks because of low ratings.