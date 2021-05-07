To pace up the advancement of technology used behind the COVID-19 vaccine, the Biden administration joins the call on Wednesday. Their main focus is to bring a faster shift of helping hand to end up this pandemic and help developing countries who are expecting richer countries in providing support related to COVID.

The Request Put On To Waive The Intellectual Property Law For COVID-19 Vaccines

Katherine Tai announced about the situation and their place currently in providing a helping hand. She amid the World Trade Organization spoke about a possible waiver of the protective measures they are using to allow manufacturers in the production of the vaccines.

The statement that she quoted was “The Administration believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines”.

Tai warned that the consensus set by the WTO would take time to reach the expected requirement. Even if they are trying to waive the protection guideline set by WTO, the US officials assured that there won’t be any direct effect on the supply of COVID-19 shots globally. Supporting the decision taken by the US government, Africa’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s main director John N. Nkengasong tweeted “leadership in action”.

The statement given by TIA came long hours after WTO’s director i.e. General NgoziOkonjo-Iweala who had a close room meeting with many developed and developing countries who wrangled at the situation that there has to be a solution for wider access to treatments related to COVID-19.

To get larger support, countries like South Africa and India had proposed an offer to waive the intellectual property protections against COVID-19 tools and vaccines. This issue was raised by WTO‘s director Ngozi in the closed room meeting.

Almost 100 countries came forward to support this waiver proposal and approximately Congress’s 110 members, Biden’s fellow democrats, sent him a letter in the favour of this at most need and urgency to help developing countries. All this support had made President Biden support this waiver and look into the matter more seriously.

Contradicting this proposal, the people of industry are scared that lifting of intellectual property would hurt future projects and innovations. They even added that the development of the COVID-19 vaccine is a complex task, which needs to be understood.

A statement from the CEO and president of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America was made in the U.S. decision “will sow confusion between public and private partners, further weaken already strained supply chains and foster the proliferation of counterfeit vaccines.”

The chief executive of the BIO trade group made a concession in the statement that, will undermine incentives to develop vaccines and treatments for future pandemics. Dr. Michelle McMurry, who is the chief executive of BIO added, “Handing needy countries a recipe book without the ingredients, safeguards, and sizable workforce needed will not help people waiting for the vaccine,”.

Even after all the discussions put under thought, few private medical and pharmaceutical companies are providing vaccines to the poor countries and helping them come out of this pandemic situation.