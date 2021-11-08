Intelligence Officers Refuse To Be Dismissed Due To Vaccine Concerns

It is possible that thousands of more intelligence officers may be fired in the near future for failure to obey the United States government’s vaccination requirement, prompting some Republican senators to express worries about eliminating staff from institutions that are crucial to national security.

Many intelligence organizations had at least 20 percent of their employees who had not had vaccinations as of late October, according to U.S. Representative Chris Stewart, the Utah Republican and house member Intelligence Committee, who spoke on the subject. According to Stewart, Stewart cited documents presented to the committee by the administration but not made public as evidence that certain agencies inside the 18-member intelligence agencies had as much as 40 percent of their personnel that was not vaccinated. Due to the fact that complete information on immunization rates is secret, he refused to name the organizations.

Intelligence Officers Refuse To Be Dismissed Due To Vaccine risks

Even while many individuals will most likely still be vaccinated well before the administration’s Nov. 22 deadline for civilian employees, opposition to the requirement might result in essential agencies responsible for national security being forced to cut down on their staffing. It is especially difficult to replace intelligence officers because of the highly specialized job they undertake and the challenges associated with completing top-secret clearance checks. The Director-General of National Intelligence turned down multiple requests for numbers for the intelligence community. The agency also refused to disclose what contingency plans are implemented in the event that police are forced to miss work as a result of failing to comply with the order.

Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, refused to divulge the proportion of the personnel that had been vaccinated at a hearing last week. Still, she did say that “we do not anticipate that it would be a problem for the mission.” The intelligence community employs around 100,000 people, according to estimates. The immunization rates supplied by Stewart are far higher than those of the overall U.S. population, which is a positive development. Approximately 70% of people in the United States are completely vaccinated, with an additional 80% having received at least one dosage of a vaccine.

Stewart called on the government to provide additional medical, religious, and other exemptions to persons and to put a hold on any plans to terminate intelligence officials now under consideration. “My question is, what would be the ramifications of doing so on national security?” Stewart expressed himself. “You have the capacity to fire thousands of individuals on a single day. And it’s not like you can post an ad on Craigslist and expect folks to respond by the following Thursday.”

Federal employees, contractors, and healthcare personnel are all subject to a number of vaccine regulations imposed by President Joe Biden to increase the immunization rate in the United States. The White House has credited such measures with increasing immunization rates and lowering mortality from a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 750,000 people in the United States and 5 million people throughout the globe since the outbreak began.

Federal authorities and independent medical experts have confirmed that the vaccinations currently on the market are completely safe to use. An investigation by the Centers for Disease and Prevention revealed that unvaccinated persons were ten times more likely than vaccine people to be hospitalized and eleven times more likely to die from COVID-19 than vaccinated people.