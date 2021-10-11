As soon as the United States Food and Drug Administration approves the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus immunization for kids aged 5 to 11 in the United States, pediatricians’ offices, local pharmacies, and even some school systems will be ready to assist in getting those first doses into the arms of children in the United States

. A request for emergency use permission of the Covid-19 vaccination for young kids ages 5 to 11 was formally filed by vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday to the FDA, according to a statement released by the companies.

The Introduction Of Covid Injections For Children The Ages of 5&11

The Pfizer findings will be discussed during a meeting of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Therapies Advisory Committee, which will take place later this month.

The vaccine will only be recommended for use in this age group if it is recommended by the committee and FDA approves it. A panel of CDC vaccine advisors will meet to examine whether it should be recommended for use in this age range.

Once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives its approval, the administration may commence as early as supplies of child-sized dosages are available in doctors’ offices and other locations. Depending on the circumstances, that may happen towards the end of October or as early as early November.

When Covid-19 vaccinations were first made available to adults, many of them received their injections via nursing homes or other large-scale immunization programs. Later, numerous dosages were given in pharmacies and physicians’ offices to teenagers between the ages of 12 and 15.

“We’re trying to get doctors registered, and that’s a big strategy,” Claire Hannan, chief executive of the Association of Vaccination Managers, said of the organization’s efforts to determine who would give Covid-19 injections to young children. On the other hand, enrolled pediatricians may not get vaccination doses as soon as the FDA approves the vaccine. It may take some time for some people to get supplies of the vaccination. According to Hannan, during a conference call with the Association of Vaccination Managers on Wednesday, officials from Pfizer said that there would be an “adequate” supply of vaccines for a possible launch for children aged 5 to 11.

Providers may theoretically begin administering Covid-19 injections to children aged 5 to 11 as soon as the FDA approves their use, as happened when vaccinations were approved for older children. However, this would depend on which providers’ orders for the vaccine are completed first and how fast those providers get shipments of the dosages.

What parents can do to get their children ready

To inquire about whether the Covid-19 vaccination would be administered to children between the ages of 5 and 11, Hannan suggested that parents call their doctors’ offices.Covid-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be administered in partnership with public schools in Virginia. The amount of Covid-19 vaccine supplies available and the number of vaccines administered on hand to give the injections may determine how fast the vaccinations are pushed out for children aged 5 to 11.

