Is QNET a Good Company?

There is extensive misinformation online about the direct selling industry. For example, QNET is a good company, yet it’s been falsely accused of being a pyramid scheme or financial scam. The company, which was established in 1998, is nothing like those fake companies.

QNET is a genuine e-commerce-powered direct selling company that allows motivated individuals to become successful entrepreneurs in their own right. That platform makes it convenient for customers to build a borderless business promoting exclusive products in their part of the world. Unlike a financial scam or pyramid scheme, the company’s distributors and independent representatives don’t earn a commission for recruiting underlings. Instead, they make money selling the vast array of health, wellness, and lifestyle products curated to better customers’ lives.

“I love QNET products. I have HomePure. I have Kent in my house, and even Oritsu premium dinner set! That’s one of my favorite products. From jewelry to watches, I think everything is worth having!” shared Shipra Neeraj. She’s one of the company’s associate V partners; they oversee the accountability and growth opportunities in certain regions. “I think the happiest moment is when I see a lot of people in my team achieving success because that shows that business works for everyone. Business is very simple. People complicate it. It is not a big deal to be successful in this business,” stated Neeraj. “This is what QNET gave me, a very beautiful family with love and a lot of respect. I know people who are more educated, talented, and brilliant than me. And if I can do it, I think anybody can do it!”

“Our distributors are present in many different regions around the world, which is why we offer a diverse portfolio to suit different demographics. We work with international vendors to design unique high quality and advanced technology products that are only available at QNET,” explained the company’s CEO, Malou Caluza.”When I started with the company, we were just a small group of people, and everyone was involved with everything. There was no employee manual. What we actually did was learn and build as we grew. I saw how dedicated the founders were to the business, employees, and our customers. They were also involved in everything from presenting the business to handling the customers and packing the products. Seeing them like that left a lasting impression on me, and that’s where I learned the true meaning of service.”

What Makes Entrepreneurship Appealing?

A report from the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations stated that 125.4 million people in over 170 countries participate in the direct selling industry. That could be because entrepreneurship offers many benefits. “We tapped into the rise in micro-entrepreneurship. Tech companies popularize the gig economy that everyone is talking about today, but direct selling was the original gig economy business,” stated Caluza.

Yes, it’s a lot of hard work; however, being an entrepreneur allows a person to make their own schedule and create a career that is a perfect fit for their professional goals. The direct selling company offers sales and leadership training to teach entrepreneurs how to establish their business in an ethical manner that complies with all laws. They do this to ensure that the company is not confused with scam businesses. Distributors get hands-on experience in the most effective ways to manage their inventory, money and time.

The direct selling company is an excellent platform for entrepreneurs to establish themselves if they understand that it is not a get rich quick scheme. “QNET is not for those looking for overnight success,” Caluza says. “All of the top leaders started with nothing and built their business slowly.” It took many of the company’s top distributors and independent representatives years to get where they are now.

Is QNET a Good Company? Absolutely — and Here’s Why

“Direct selling is a retail channel used by various businesses across the globe; top global brands and smaller, entrepreneurial companies alike use direct selling as a method to market products and services to consumers,” Biram Fall, the regional general manager of the business’s sub-Saharan Africa region, told The Calabash Newspaper.

According to Fall, the only way to earn an income with the direct selling company is through product sales. He stated that the company’s “wide range of high quality and exclusive products are designed to help people live a healthier, holistic lifestyle, and our business opportunity helps aspiring entrepreneurs improve their livelihood.”

He explained that direct selling is a different sales channel than the standard business-to-consumer retail since it integrates additional aspects to the sales experience. “It is not solely focused on getting great products and services into consumers’ hands, but an avenue where entrepreneurial-minded people can work independently to build their own business with a relatively lower barrier to entry,” stated Fall.

Social media is accelerating how someone can become a successful entrepreneur with the direct selling company. According to Fall, “Social media makes this easier than ever. In the digital age, social networking is more effective than ever. Direct selling is quickly becoming a go-to market strategy that, for many companies and product lines, may be more effective than traditional advertising or securing premium shelf space. In fact, direct selling through effective social networking is an ideal incubator platform to catalyze a go-to market strategy for micro-entrepreneurs.”

Adds Caluza, “I think one of the smartest things our founders did was to merge the concept of direct selling with the then very new concept of e-commerce. This definitely disrupted traditional direct selling, which at the time was all about personal face-to-face interactions and establishing retail shops and so we experienced some challenges. Still, we had a lot of excitement, passion, and belief in what we were doing, and the experiment paid off.” These are a few of the reasons that confirm that QNET is a good company.