Is Sickle Cell Disease Dangerous And How To Manage It?

Out of the different genetic disorders inherited from one generation to another, sickle cell disease is one of the most dangerous and life-taking phenomena. It is a kind of a red blood cell disorder according to which the most important protein in the red blood cell, hemoglobin, gets affected. Hemoglobin is responsible for transporting oxygen in the red blood cells from one body part to another.

It is only because of the large network of red blood cells inside the body that oxygen gets transported easily. This hemoglobin is always found in a round-shaped cell, but it is not true for every person. It is believed that a person with a sickle cell disorder will not have normal hemoglobin, due to which the red blood cells will become sticky and take a C shape. That is why they are referred to as sickle in this disorder.

These cells do not have the immunity to sustain themselves over some time. At the same time, they also die at an early age due to the body’s amount and quantity of red blood cells constantly decreasing. The blood cells usually get clogged, and serious problems related to the growth of the individual and immunity-related problems can also develop.

Possible Side Effects

Due to the abnormal growth of hemoglobin and red blood cells inside the human body, an individual will not be able to develop properly.

This immunity will always be low, and due to the shortage of oxygen to the heart, the risk of stroke and Cardiac Arrest could also be high.

A person can also be thrown into acute chest syndrome and other health complications. These types of disorders probably come in two types.

HbSS

All people who have inherited sickle cell disorder from two genes, one from their mother and one from their father, have this kind of disorder. It is a kind of anemia that becomes the most severe form of the disease.

HbSC

It is usually only one gene that is inherited from a parent. This kind of hemoglobin always mutates into c-type cells, which depict the occurrence of this particular kind of disorder over time. But it is a less serious version As compared to the previous one, which has already been mentioned before.

What leads to early detection?

The side effects of this genetic problem usually appear at a very early age. The level of hemoglobin in the developing age of a human being would never be stable. At the same time, there would be a varying quantity of hemoglobin inside the body, due to which the number of red blood cells constantly fluctuates. In light of this entire situation, detecting this particular problem is very easy if all these negative effects are taken into consideration and immediately evaluated over time.

Conclusion

It can be easily monitored over the period of time that this kind of genetic disorder is not contagious but the person who has inherited it from his parents will definitely have the worst experience. It is on account of the different types of changes that are discovered inside the body. For the time being there is no permanent treatment for this genetic disorder except for the removal of the blood and transfusion of fresh blood inside the body.

It has to be noted that even this method is not that effective and it is not responsible for giving a better account of the situation. That is why in such a situation it is advisable to monitor the different symptoms of your body and whenever any kind of abnormal functioning is reported then the same needs to get tested as soon as possible before it is too late.

