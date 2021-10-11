Fumio Kishida, Deputy Prime Minister, said that on Friday that he would do all in his power to get Japan out of its COVID-19 dilemma while also safeguarding the country’s territory and citizens in an increasingly difficult security situation.

On Monday, Kishida was appointed as the next leader of the world’s third-largest industry, taking over for Yoshihide Suga, who saw his popularity eroded by an increase of COVID-19 infections.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Yoshihiko Kishida, Has Vowed To Devote His Life

The number of daily cases has lately decreased, and a long-standing national emergency was removed earlier this month.

His ability to lead his governing Liberal Democratic Party into a national election on October 31 will be put to the test early in his career.

This week, the 64-year-old erstwhile foreign minister, whose reputation as a low-key general agreement builder, said the govt would immediately put together a stimulus plan to help those who have been hard hit by the flu epidemic and take parliamentary steps to ensure adequate medical resources were available. However, he had proposed a total of 30 trillion yen (268 billion dollars) for the stimulus package, which was not included in his address this time around.

Before the elections, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressed the expectation that he would be able to prepare an additional budget to finance stimulus measures soon after the results were announced and that it would be passed by parliament before the end of the year. Kishidaemphasized the need to provide assistance to people in need in order to gain public cooperation, and he advocated for financial payments to businesses that had been affected severely by the epidemic.

As a result of the epidemic, he has also promised to provide cash payments to so-called non-regular employees, families with kids, and people who are struggling to pay the bills in general. Kishida reaffirmed his commitment to overcoming deflation and said that he would continue to pursue aggressive monetary easing, speedy fiscal expenditure, and a growth-oriented approach. Kishida said that he would work to maintain peace and stability in Japan in terms of national security and international affairs.

China’s fast military development and aggressive maritime expansion, and the danger posed by North Korea’s ballistic missile program are all challenges that Japan must confront. Kishida said that he intended to revise The National Security Policy and hoped to improve the capabilities of the coast guard and missile defense systems. Following the phone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, on Friday, according to reports in the press, Kishida will go to Beijing on Saturday.

According to Kyodo News, the phone conversations marked the first time Kishida has spoken with either leader after taking over as prime minister. In his address, Kishida said that although preserving stable relations and discussion with China were essential, and Japan would not be afraid to use strong language when the situation called for it. China claims nearly all of the South China Sea energy-rich seas, which has built military bases on artificial islands to defend its territorial claims in the region. It also claims a set of islands in the East China Sea that the Japanese manage. Kishida referred to Japan’s security association with the United States as the “cornerstone of global peace and prosperity,” He said that the country wanted to strengthen that relationship.