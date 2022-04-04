Jill Kelly Biography, Wiki, Age, Ethnicity, Husband, Height, Net Worth, Career

Jill Kelly is an American citizen who is a pornographic artist, filmmaker, and director. She is an inductee of the AVN Hall of Fame.

All You Need To Know About Jill Kelly’s Age, Height, Career

Jill Kelly is not active on social media and only uses Twitter and Wikipedia. She was in adult movies, and it made her famous.

Jill’s Wiki

Jill Kelly is from Pomona, California, the United States, born on February 1, 1971. She is famous for her appreciable acting in the role of Calista Jammer, Seth Damian, and Jill Roberts. The other information about Jill Kelly’s life, such as parents, siblings, and education, is not revealed.

Jill’s Age, Height, Weight

Jill Kelly is 51 years old as she was born in 1971, and Aquarius is her zodiac sign. She is so glamorous, attractive, pompous, beautiful, and graceful. She can easily attract someone for her beauty.

Jill Kelly is so tall, and her height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm/ 1.70m). She always maintains her figure and does not expose her weight, body measurements, dress size, and shoe size.

Jill’s Ethnicity

Despite birthing in the USA, the ethnicity of Jill Kelly is Caucasian.

Jill’s Husbands

Jill Kelly married three different men in her entire life. Her first husband’s name was Cal Jammer, a port actor. They were acquainted in Las Vegas in 1993 at a CES conversation. After one meeting, they got married. Her husband, Cal Jammer, brought her into the porn industry, and eventually, her career started.

Unfortunately, the marriage did not last as her first husband was involved in extramarital affairs, separating them. She called this infidelity a deal-breaker, and the incident led him to commit suicide. He took his own life in front of Kelly’s house by shooting himself on January 25, 1995.

On May 6, 2000, she married the adult star Julian Andretti for the second time. But they also separated by the end of 2001.

Jill Kelly’s third husband was a porn actor named Corey Jordan, who married on September 20, 2003. But they could not live together, and they divorced in

October 2004.

In the 1900s, she had a relationship with her female coworker P.J. Sparxx. They perform a duo dance, “Fire & Ice”, on stage together. Sparxx confessed that she and Kelly had the same sexual personality and were bisexual.

Jill’s Net worth

Jill Kelly is considered one of the wealthiest celebrity figures, whose net worth is approximately $ 1 million – $ 5 million.

Jill’s Career

In the early stage of Jill Kelly’s life, she was a stripper at the Babydolls adult entertainment theater. When she was 15, she did her first performance hiding her identification. After knowing her accurate identification, the club fired her.

At the age of 18, she again joined the same club. After that, she performed a live sex show with Tiffany Million at San Francisco’s O’Farrel Theatre.

Jill Kelly has seen over 50 B movies, including Toad Warriors 2000, The Legend of the Roller Blade Seven, and Big sister. She built her own company where bankruptcy happened.

She received different honors such as NightMoves Awards, AVN Awards, Hot dr Awards, and XRCO Awards.