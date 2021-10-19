As additional Covid-19 boosters may become available in the future, doctors say individuals who got the J & J one-dose vaccination are “awesomely well protected.” However, they should still get another injection to ensure their optimum protection against the virus.

“The J & J vaccination, on the other hand, does not seem to be nearly as successful as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. In turn, individuals who had (the J&J vaccination) at the beginning of this year have been slightly less protected. However, they are still very well protected, as a result, “Dr. Francis Collins, director of National Institutes of Health, made the announcement.

Experts advise anyone who has received the J&J vaccination to obtain their second dosage as soon as it becomes available.

Collins’ comments came after a committee of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advised that all individuals who got a single-dose Johnson & Johnson injection should get a dosage at least 2 months after their first dosage of the vaccine.

The FDA will consider the committee’s recommendations. The vaccination experts at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will then be requested to take it into consideration.

Experts recommend that people who have received the J & J vaccine get a booster shot as soon as it becomes available as it will provide them with the ultimate security against Covid-19. This is especially important because the more transmissible Delta variant of the virus continues to become the mainstream view in the United States, according to experts. However, the fact that the vaccination continues to be extremely effective against the virus’s most severe effects is being emphasized by the researchers.

J & J has said that their vaccination immunity has decreased but that it has not waned significantly. Despite this, the firm claims that tests have indicated that a booster dosage improves protection to a level comparable to the 94 percent effectiveness shown by the Moderna as well as Pfizer mRNA vaccines shortly after they were initially administered in clinical trials earlier this year. Meanwhile, according to Dr. Amanda Cohn of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), different real-world studies indicate that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccination was somewhere between 50 percent and 68 percent effective.

In an interview with CNN, Collins said that if the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were not so utterly, astonishingly effective, 95 percent of the time, Johnson & Johnson would have looked like a hero with their single dose. “I guess our standards are now being set awfully high here by other immunizations,” Collins said. However, according to research released on Thursday, vaccination efficacy against infection had begun to decrease as early as August of this year, particularly among those who had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Researchers discovered that the protection provided by J&J’s vaccination against illness decreased from 88 percent in March to 3 percent in August among moreover 600,000 veterans studied. While this was happening, Moderna’s vaccination protection against infection dropped to 64 percent from 92 percent, while Pfizer’s vaccine coverage against infection dropped to 50 percent from 91 percent over the same time period.