Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine which requires only a single dose is not very effective against the new Delta variant as opposed to the original virus.

Nathaniel Landau, a virologist at NYU said that the message that they wanted to give was not that individuals should not get the J&J vaccine, but that they hope that in the future, it will obtain permission for a booster shot with J&J itself or with Pfizer or Moderna.

Studies Show That J&J’s Vaccine Is Ineffective Against The Delta Variant

Troubling news arrived when the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told lawmakers that the Delta variant contributed to about 83% of new Covid cases in the country.

Clearly, this is a dramatic increase which can be primarily owed to the 4th of July week.

As worrying as the J&J vaccine findings maybe, thankfully, they came from experiments on blood samples in a laboratory and are considered to not show the true performance of the vaccine in the real world.

Evidence that shows that the 13 million Americans who have gotten the vaccine may need a second dose is increasing every day.

Several studies that have been performed on monkeys and humans have shown greater effectiveness when two doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered instead of a single dose. The study is also particularly credible as it was published by a group with 0 ties to the vaccine manufacturers.

The newest conclusions do not differ from those from smaller studies published by the same company in July which commented that a single dose of the vaccine only works for up to eight months after the shot is given.

The new study was published online on BioRxiv and has unfortunately not been published in a medical journal yet. It is in conformity with the observation that a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine shows only 33% effectiveness against the Delta variant.

In the study, blood samples of 27 different people were taken. 17 of those people had been given the mRNA vaccine while 10 of them had a single dose of J&J.

The mRNA vaccine samples proved to be much more effective than the J&J vaccine, although initially, the J&J vaccine was effective, but dipped in performance against the Delta variant. This is particularly concerning.

Using the J&J vaccine in a second dose may be enough to fight off the variant, but there is a lot of mounting evidence that using an mRNA vaccine as a booster shot maybe even more effective than using a J&J vaccine.

The Times reported that multiple studies have shown that combining one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines with the AstraZeneca vaccine improves the immune response much more effectively than 2 doses of AstraZeneca.

US vaccination rates have stalled as some vaccines are failing to hold off the new Delta variant which is highly contagious.

According to a poll by Axios-Ipsos, not even half the country’s population is fully vaccinated and a majority of those who are not vaccinated yet are unlikely to get the vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the country can expect an outbreak if people hold out against getting a vaccine.

Government Issues Travel Alerts for Britain

The US government issued a strict warning against travel to the UK as Covid cases in that country are rapidly increasing amidst easing of restrictions to help restart the economy.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to refrain from visiting the UK.

They notified citizens that it is highly likely that even fully vaccinated travelers would be at risk for contracting Covid.

The new warnings and suggestions are not binding by any means, though.

Also Read: Revitaa Pro Reviews