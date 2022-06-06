Joel Kim Booster, Height, Net Worth, Age, Wiki, Who, Biography, Boyfriend, Girlfriend, And Everything You Should Know!!

Joel Kim Booster is one of the best illustrators, writers, and artists working in the United States today. He focused everyone’s attention on his film and other efforts. The freedom to travel and the right to have children are two more. Furthermore, he is a well-known animator and actor.

Who Is Joel Kim Booster?

On February 29, the artist celebrated his birthday and was born in 1988. He was born on February 29, known as the “jump year” or “jump day.” At the time of writing this essay, the author was 32 years old, and his zodiac sign was Pisces.

An American citizen of Asian descent, Kim resides in the United States. There is no way for the public to learn about his early life and adolescence.

Quick Facts About Joel Kim Booster

He’s a well-known comedian, writer, and satirist in the American media.

Joel seems to be 5’7″ in height. He works out regularly and has a well-defined physique, and he’s not afraid to flaunt his six-pack.

Joel Kim Booster Age & Early Life Explored

A 31-year-old South Korean man named Joel was born on February 29, 1988. Even though February 29 occurs only once every four years, that may be why he chose to keep his actual birthday of March 1 on his Twitter bio. His parents are from South Korea, and however, he was adopted as an infant by a conservative Christian white family from the United States. As a result, he is in Plainfield, IL.

Joel Kim Booster Net Worth and Career

Let’s look at Joel Kim Booster‘s net worth, income, and salary for 2021. The total Net Worth of Joel Kim Booster in 2021 will be between $1 million and $5 million (Approx.)

Since 2016, Joel has been in this line of employment. He’s garnered a lot of admirers and supporters in the three years he’s been working in this field. On the Lower East Side of Manhattan, in Brooklyn. He owns three automobiles, but he’s not the best driver.

Joel Kim Booster Boyfriend

Joel and John-Michael, his long-term partner, have a two-to-three-year age gap. Joel has reached the ripe old age of thirty-four. He was born on February 29, 1988, on the South Korean island of Jeju. John, who is in his 30s, looks at a photograph of himself and reflects on his past. However, he hasn’t revealed his exact age or date of birth.

Joel is homosexual; hence he does not have a girlfriend. He might, however, be seeing someone else. He hasn’t spoken about his personal life much, if at all. His first breakup and how he dealt with it became the subject of one of his standup jokes.

The man told me in an interview, saying that he was already homosexual before he realized he was an Asian. Throughout his life, Joel has been outspoken about his sexuality and the rights of the LGBTQ community.

Conclusion

He has been openly homosexual since he was a child, and he has been open about it ever since. However, the subtle nuances of his love life remain a mystery at this time.

The trip, The Other Two, and Birthright are some of his best-known films. In addition, he is a professional comedian and often performs. An essayist, the multi-talented artisan, has written the book “Kate and Sam Are Not Breaking Up,” which was widely published.

