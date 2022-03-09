Are Joel Osteen And Victoria Osteen Going To Get Divorced? Is Their Marriage Life Over?

Joel Osteen is A (Famous Televangelist). Joel Scott Osteen, a Houston-based American pastor, preacher, and the author was born on March 5, 1963. In 2018, Osteen’s weekly television sermons were watched by over 10 million people in the United States and many more in over 120 countries worldwide.

Joel Osteen and Victoria Osteen are they planning to divorce?

Osteen is a well-known author who has written a lot of novels. In 1999, he delivered his first sermon, impersonating his father, a pastor. Joel’s father founded Lakewood Church in 1959, and he is currently the head pastor. He is regarded as one of the wealthiest preachers in the world.

Humble High School in Texas in 1981. After graduating, the preacher received a TV and radio communications degree from Euro Roberts University in Oklahoma. He dropped out of college to help his father produce a television program for Lakewood Church to spread God’s message.

Joel Osteen’s Story of Success

Joel took over the office when his father died of a heart attack. During Joel’s leadership, the church expanded to be one of the largest in the country. By 2016, the church had grown to almost 50,000 weekly attendees, with celebrities and well-known figures among the congregation.

Simultaneously, his television channel has received over 10 million views in the United States and is thus broadcast in over 100 countries worldwide. Despite his lack of formal education in religion or theology, Joel believes in the prosperity gospel.

According to the core principle, God’s purpose for “good” Christians is financial gain and joy. Joel Osteen believes that he tries to convey Biblical ideas transparently, emphasizing the value of love and a positive mindset.

Is Joel Osteen married or divorced?

There have been rumors regarding Osteen’s marriage for years. According to Victoria, the stories about their divorce are false. Their social media postings and updates suggest that they are content with their lives and their families.

Joel, unlike other Christian speakers, is not anti-divorce. Joel Osteen believes that when people meet someone who isn’t right for them, they should split. He also does not want others to be humiliated by it. He thinks you should be honest about the situation and look for a friendly relationship.

On the other hand, the couple has been married for 30 years and is the embodiment of what a successful marriage should be. Their love appears robust and well after more than three decades as a married couple.

Are Victoria and Joel Osteen’s Marriage Over?

Victoria has been Joel’s wife for nearly 30 years, despite claims that the couple divorced years ago. It turns out that the rumor about their breakup was just that: a rumor. Perhaps their odd rules are the key to their success. For example, Osteen follows the “Billy Graham Rule,” which states that he does not connect with women if witnesses are present.

How do you feel about the divorce rumors?

There’s no way to know for sure if he’s divorced or not, but reputable sources can tell us either way. According to LakewoodChurch.com, which issued this statement in 2007, rumors about Victoria and Joel’s marriage have circulated recently. Neither of these assertions is correct! God has been working with Victoria and Joel regarding some of their progress… As a result, he deepened their bond as a married pair.

Joel Osteen has said that the allegations about his wealth are nothing more than hearsay. As the head pastor of Lakewood Church, he earns $70 million per year, and he also gets money from his books, which have made him a New York Times best-selling author with five volumes.