John Legend’s Age, Height, Wife, Career, Net Worth, Bio, And More

John Legend is an American singer, film producer, record producer, songwriter, actor, theater director, and philanthropist. Capricorn is his natal sun sign. Springfield, Ohio, is the city where he was born and raised.

Top Things To Know About John Legend’s Career, Net Worth

Chrissy Teigen, Jessica White, Wafah Dufour, and Danielle Abreu are some women he has dated (girlfriends). He is an American citizen and Christian by religion.

In the United States, he won four significant honors in the entertainment industry. He completed his education at North High School, where he was a student.

John Legend’s Early Life:

Phyllis Elaine and Ronald Lamar Stephens welcomed their son John Legend on December 28th, 1978, in Springfield, Ohio. They have four brothers and sisters. His mother was a seamstress, and his father worked at International Harvester, now Navistar.

He was raised in a devout household, with his father playing the drums and his mother singing and leading the choir. Even though his parents split, they could reconcile after 12 years of separation.

John Legend’s Age:

The date of his birth is December 28th, 1978. He is 44 years old now, and he’s still an energetic person.

John Legend’s Height, Weight, and Physical Info:

John Legend’s height is 1.75 meters. He weighs 71 Kg and 158lbs pounds. His eye color is dark brown and he has black hair.

John Legend’s Net Worth:

John Legend’s net worth is approximately $80 million. The major part of his net worth is from his singing profession. He is one of the few celebrities who got fame in a short period of time.

John Legend’s Career:

“Live at Jimmy’s Uptown” (2001) and “Live at Jimmy’s Uptown” (2000) were the two albums he recorded while working for the company. In 2001, Devo Springsteen recommended Kanye West to Legend, who recruited him and later joined his label.

J. Ivy suggested the moniker “Legend” at this point, so he went by it from then on. Eventually, the name stuck, despite his initial reluctance.

On Good Music Label in December 2004, he released Get Lifted, which peaked at number seven on the Billboard 200. In 2006, he released “Once Again,” which peaked at number three on the charts and earned him a Grammy for Best Male Performance.

The next 48 hours are critical to preserving the Pretrial Fairness Act which will #EndMoneyBail and decrease pretrial jailing in Illinois next year. Tell Illinois legislators to stand with communities against attacks to this historic legislation: https://t.co/RuZfbEuPJN https://t.co/ZQ9rFT8wOv — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 6, 2022

Evolver, the band’s third album, was released in October.

It quickly rose to the top of the charts. ‘All of Me’ became an international smash hit in the United States and the United Kingdom, peaking at No. 1. Legend and Maelyn Jarmon have been crowned The Voice’s champion coaches this year.

Immense Love, his seventh album, was released on June 19th, 2020.

Interesting Facts

“Yes We Can” was a song written and performed by John Legend for Barack Obama in January 2008.

In November 2019, he was voted People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

He was fortunate enough to collaborate with Kanye West, whose undeniable influence on him. The numerous honors he’s gotten attest to his accomplishments. He is steadfast in his desire to succeed in his career.