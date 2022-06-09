Johnny Depp Celebrates The Trial Win With “Authentic Indian Cuisine”!!

When the verdict in Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia, he was in the United Kingdom. The actor, who has been touring with Jeff Beck in England, seemed to be celebrating his victory against Heard at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham called Varanasi. The celebrity allegedly spent more than USD 62,000 on his supper at an Indian restaurant.

According to the New York Post, Depp ate Indian cuisine with Jeff Beck and a group of 20 other individuals.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp performed with Beck in Birmingham’s Symphony Hall after his London dates were over. Both the star and his musician pal were kind enough to pose for photographs with restaurant patrons.

Mohammed Hussain, the operations director of Varanasi, told the New York Post about Johnny’s visit to their restaurant “On Sunday afternoon, we received a phone call indicating that Johnny Depp wanted to join a group of individuals for a meal. First, I believed it was a joke; then, I realized that it was real.” He said that Depp’s security team then came to pre-inspect the location.

The CEO also praised the actor as a “down-to-earth guy” when he met him. The New York Post reports that while in India, Johnny stuffed himself silly with kebabs, paneer tikka masala, and tandoori king prawns, among other things.

Depp dined at the Varanasi restaurant, which offers “heavenly cooking and calming environment,” “genuine Indian cuisine,” drinks, and rose champagne.

In his horrific defamation battle against his 36-year-old ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor won big on Wednesday, according to ‘nypost.com,’ winning $10.35 million in judgment.

Beck’s tour in the United Kingdom has kept Depp in the country. Several of the guitarist’s performances, including one at London’s Royal Albert Hall at the end of last month, saw him onstage.

He embraced and talked with the personnel after his security team had reviewed the city center facility, which can hold 400 people at a time, to assure its security and privacy.