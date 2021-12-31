The vaccine developer companies are continuously working on manufacturing the optimum level of vaccine for the people to keep them secured and protected from the covid 19 virus.

Johnson & Johnson Booster Shots Are Very Effective Against The Omicron

Johnson & Johnson has been in news for a few days when many people in the United States complaint about the after-effects and because of this reason the US Food and Drug Administration suggested the US population either opt for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as they possess very little after effects and has been more effective than the J&J vaccination.

The companies are also working on the mix and match formula for the booster shots and also the US CDC has announced that it is on people which company’s booster shot they prefer after analyzing everything.

Earlier this month, Johnson & Johnson stated that their booster shot is very effective after receiving the initial two doses of Pfizer or Moderna.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the data states that around 75 percent of the population who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has opted for different vaccine companies to receive the booster shots.

Now as per the latest studies conducted it has been found after complete analysis that J&J booster shots offer a great level of protection against the omicron variant. The newly detected version of Covid 19 is highly contagious because it carries more mutants and is also less severe when compared with the delta variant of Coronavirus.

The studies found that there was a reduction of approximately 85 percent in the hospitalization rate when Johnson & Johnson booster shots were given. As per the medical experts, unvaccinated people are at a major risk of life.

Although the J&J booster shots are already working, the US CDC has recommended the citizens prefer Pfizer or Moderna booster shots. The after-effect risk is rare in J&J booster shots but the blood clotting problem is life-threatening and already 10 people have died from this rare disease.

Currently, there is only a need for one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a person becomes eligible only after receiving the single dose of J&J at least 2 months ago.

It has been observed that a large section of the United States population has been receiving the vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna because of the fewer effects after receiving their doses.

As per the health care officials in the United States, the booster shot has become a need of the hour due to the diminishing effectiveness and efficiency of the initial two doses of the vaccines.

Dr. Anthony Fauci has claimed that a single dose of booster shots enhances the immunity level by 25 folds and adds an extra layer of protection to fight against the new variant of covid 19, Omicron.

President Joe Biden has been urging the entire unvaccinated population to get vaccinated and the eligible adults to receive the booster shots as soon as possible.