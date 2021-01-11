It expected that the Johnson & Johnson company would be delivering their one dose vaccine’s preliminary test results by the end of this month.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine had approximately 45,000 participants enrolled in its preliminary test on December 17 that was sufficient to generate the required data to determine its safety and efficacy.

Johnson & Johnson Is Expected to Release Trial Test Results of Their COVID-19 Vaccine by Last January

Once the vaccine gets approved by the authority, the company would distribute at least 21 billion doses by the end of the year.

The vaccine was made in Janssen Pharmaceutica, Belgium, based on viral adenovirus vector technology. The vaccine developed by the University of Oxford, the AstraZeneca vaccine also used the same technology.

For the J&J vaccine, it is easier to scale up the single shot rather than both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Both of these vaccines were developed under RNA technology.

Health care systems in every country are battling against the surge of COVID-19 and struggling to immunize people.

When the currently approved vaccines require two shots, it is hopeful that the Janssen vaccine requires only a single shot and is easier to administer.

Since a limited number of doses are received to give the initial shots, authorities are taking contentious tactics like extending the time between doses to get at least one dose to as many people as possible. In that case, a single-shot vaccine can bring significant changes to expand the ability to defeat the pandemic.

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be effective and safe. If it comes up with a positive result, a billion people will be saved by the end of this year.

Adam Barker, the health care analyst at Shore Capital said in an email that the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson is more similar to the AstraZeneca vaccine but it requires only one dose.

The viral vector technology in the J&J vaccine works in targeting the spike protein, and we should wait to see what a single dose can do.

A health care team under Morgan Stanley made research on the J&J vaccine lately. According to their research note published last week, the J&J vaccine brings unique elements and efficacy which could surprise to the upside relative to AstraZeneca brings in confidence during the pandemic response and market recovery.

The vaccine developed by the J&J company is estimated to stay stable for at least three months at normal refrigerated temperatures. Hence the vaccine doesn’t require any extra infrastructure to transport.

The investment bank is also confident with the safety of the vaccine according to the given trial data, as their prior success in other vaccines like Ebola, HIV, Zika, and RSV.