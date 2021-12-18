FDA (Food and Drug Administration) had earlier given the green light for Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine against the coronavirus. However, there have been many reports which state that people are facing clotting issues that might be related to this vaccine.

Johnson And Johnson Vaccine To Be Reviewed Again

A Federal committee has now been formed that would be reviewing this vaccine on Thursday. Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is the group that gives CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations for various vaccines.

This ACIP committee will check all the reports which caused thrombocytopenia syndrome and thrombosis also known as TTS which causes clotting of blood. This was not observed in Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky the director of CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) stated that it is too early to tell if this is caused just due to J & J vaccine or if there are some other variables as well in play. She stated that she is looking forward to the report from ACIP in the coming days.

TTS has been seen more dominantly in women in the age group of 30 to 49 as compared to men of the same age group. There are many rumors that J & J could be taken out of the market due to these issues. As many as 16 million people have been vaccinated with this companies vaccine while that of Moderna is 73 million and Pfizer vaccinated 113 million people till now.

Since the mix match was allowed for the booster shots many people who are yet to be vaccinated preferred J & J`s vaccine as they only had to take one dose and after 2 months, they would be eligible for booster shots.

While that of Pfizer and Moderna is that after the first vaccine one has to wait one month for their 2nd dose and another 6 months for the booster shots. This revelation has led to increasing in vaccines by J & J.

The first case of the blood clot was found in April due to J & J vaccine soon after which the CDC limited the use of this vaccine. However, the number of cases dropped thereafter and the committee thought some other variables would be in play for this.

However, in November 52 cases of TTS were confirmed and all the people had taken J & J vaccine. This called for serious debate and all the older cases are now being reviewed by the committee.

The symptoms of TTS are seen after one or two weeks since taking the vaccine. The symptoms would include headaches, blurred visions or chest pain and abdominal pains and in some cases, dark spots wherein the injection was taken. In such cases, people should reach out to their doctors or health care professionals.

J & J spokesperson stated that they had given all the relevant information to FDA at the time of the approval process. The team is now working to understand why these people had such side effects. J & J vaccine has not yet been sanctioned for anyone under the age of 18 and it seems it won’t be due to these issues.

Health care officials stated that getting vaccinated is the need of the hour, however, if the vaccination causes more issues then it should be taken off the market. US government has asked Pfizer and Moderna to increase their production of vaccines so as to meet the market demands. Currently, the US has vaccinated 200 million people and covered 60% of the total population with full vaccination till 15th December.