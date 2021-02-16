South Africa’s drug regulator announced on Monday that it has given permission for an implementation study of the Johnson & Johnson COVID 19 vaccine. This clears the way for the beginning of its vaccination drive. It plans to inoculate health workers to start with.

South Africa has not yet started its vaccination drive. The government has now decided to go with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID 19 vaccine.

J & J’s Vaccination Implementation Study Gets Regulator Nod In South Africa

The decision comes in the light of a trial that showed that AstraZeneca’s double-dose vaccine is not effective in protecting against the new virus variant that is prevalent in the country.

The agency said to a news channel that it has given approval for Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine’s implementation study. It also added that it is studying its market application.

Implementation study works in the same way as the final phase of the trial. Here, the vaccine will be given to 350,000 to 500,000 healthcare professionals.

The first batch of the vaccine, 80000 doses will reach the country this week; the President said to the Parliament. Johnson & Johnson is the first company to apply to a local regulator to register its COVID 19 vaccine.

South Africa is the worst-hit country in Africa. It accounts for one-third of the entire continent’s rate of COVID 19 infections.

The country also accounts for nearly half of the deaths in the region. This, according to experts, happened because of the new variant of the virus namely 501Y.V2.

The country’s health products regulatory authority said that J&J has not applied for authorization of its emergency use there.

The application is known as Section 21 application. It is valid for six months. Such an application authorizes an unregistered product’s emergency use.

The company’s application for full market registration. However, is being reviewed as part of the rolling review approach.

This allows the regulator to review the vaccine as and when the data becomes available, the agency added. It has received the second batch of data. It is under review.

The process gets completed when four batches of data are reviewed. This is one of the several strategies the regulator uses to speed up the approval of any product.

