Jon Bernthal’s Bio, Marriage, Wife, Children, Net Worth, And Career

Jon Bernthal is one of the famous actors from America. He took birth on September 20, 1976, and he is 45 years old. Jon belongs to a Jewish family. He has two brothers, Nicholas and Thomas, sons of Joan and Eric Bernthal.

All You Need To Know About Jon Bernthal’s Career, Age, Net Worth

Being the former attorney, his father had served as the chairman of the Humane Society on the board of directors until 2019. His parents also raised foster children along with Jon and his brother.

Jon went to Sidwell Friends School and Skidmore College, where he was a baseball player. He played baseball in his high school “ Sidwell Friends School “and his college “ Skidmore college.

He even had dropped out of college to join Russia’s Moscow Art Theater. Alma Becker, his acting teacher, recommended he drop out.

After that, he met with the executive director of Harvard’s Institute for his Advanced Theater Training in Moscow, and the executive director recognized the young actor’s skills. He got a massive fanbase on social media like Twitter and Instagram.

Net worth:

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jon Bernthal‘s net worth is around $ 10 million, which he earned from his successful acting career. At the start of his career, he made a living by performing in small Broadway productions. After a certain time, he thought of relocating to Los Angeles, where he was selected for the role in the series “The Class” in the year 2006.

Career:

Jon’s career took a significant turn after he was cast for the role of “Shane Walsh” in the AMC series named “The Walking Dead” from 2010 to 2012.

Jon gets around $80,000 per episode on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” according to recent reports.

Bernthal is also known for his role as “Frank Castle” in the series of Marvel’s “Daredevil,” which was released in March 2016. He was paid around $350,000 which is per episode for these shows.

In 2018, he played a role in a movie named “what comes after” and hence was awarded for the best performance thereafter. Jon is also famous for his role as “The Mute” in the film “Pilgrimage,” released in 2017.

Family:

Erin Angle is Jon Bernthal’s wife. His wife works as a trauma nurse.

On September 25, 2010, they got married in Potomac, which is in Maryland. They first met at a traditional pub in 1990, and they got married to Alma Becker, who is Jon’s acting teacher.

Jon and Erin are parents of three children. Their first son name is Henry, was born in August in the year 2011, and their second son, whose name is Billy, was born in January 2013. Their third child is a girl named Adeline, and she was born in February in the year 2015. Jon gives all the glory of his success to his beautiful wife.

Body measurements, height, and weight:

Jon Bernthal may not have the shredded, well-defined, sculpted body of a superhero like Superman or Batman, but with a height of 5 feet 11 inches and a weight of 84 kg, he has more than adequate physical qualities for a hero.