Is Jordan Smith Married? Check Jordan Smith’s Age, Height, Wife, Kids, Net Worth, Bio, And More

Jordan Smith rocketed to notoriety after winning the ninth season of The Voice, and he has since gone on to become a hugely famous musician. Do you have a wife, Jordan Smith? Continue reading to learn all you need to know about Jordan Smith!

What’s Jordan Smith Height, Weight, Age, Career, Net Worth?

Jordan Smith is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Harlan, Kentucky. Smith began singing in his church choir as a kid and continued to do so during his time at Lee University. After winning season 9 of The Voice, a singing competition, he soared to national stardom in 2015.

He was the season’s first artist to reach No. 1 in pop song sales in the iTunes Store and set new Billboard sales records during his time on The Voice. In 2022, he debuted with an original song in the American Song Contest. Please continue reading to learn more about his marital status and other details!

He is married. In 2016, he married his long-term girlfriend, Kristen Denny India. The event took place in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He attended Harlan County School and Lee University in Cleveland for his education and college. As of December 2015, Jordan Smith was the highest-selling artist to ever compete on The Voice.

A week later, Smith’s rendition of “Mary, Did You Know?” dethroned “Hallelujah” as the No. 1 song on Billboard’s Christian Songs list, making him the first artist to hold the top two spots at the same time. Smith’s rendition of “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” reached No. 8, making him only the third artist in history to have three songs in the top 10 at the same time.

Jordan Smith does not have any children at the moment. His age, net worth, height, and weight are also provided.

Jordan Smith, who was born on November 4, 1993, will turn 28 in 2021. Kelley Smith and Geri Smith, both painters, are his parents. He grew up singing in the House of Mercy congregation’s church choir in Wallins Creek, Kentucky. Smith graduated from Harlan County High School. He won the Poke Sallet Idol competition at the Poke Sallet Festival in 2012.

He stands 195.58 cm tall, which is 6’5″ in feet. He was the season’s first artist to top the iTunes Store’s pop song sales list, and Smith set new sales records on the Billboard charts. Since then, there has been no going back for the vocalist.

He weighs around 100 kilograms. Smith soared to worldwide recognition in 2015 after participating in Season 9 of The Voice. “I think you’re the most important person on this show,” Adam Levine said following Smith’s audition performance of “Chandelier.” Smith agreed to work with Adam Levine after being informed, “I think you’re the most important person on this program.”

According to Wealthy Persons, Jordan, who is 28 years old, has a net worth of more than 2 million dollars. He got $100,000 and a recording contract with Republic Records after winning The Voice in 2015. In terms of sales, his debut studio album, Something Beautiful, debuted at No. 2 on the iTunes Store. Jordan was involved in several initiatives, including the 42nd People’s Choice Award. His songs have been on the Billboard charts several times, and he has received the Hot Shot Debut award, which has increased his net worth.