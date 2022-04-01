Jordin Sparks’ American Idol, Net Worth, Bio, Son, Tattoo, Age, Husband, No Air, Audition 

Jordin Sparks-Thomas is a singer, songwriter, and actress from the United States. She soared to fame in 2007 when she won American Idol’s sixth season at the age of 17, becoming the show’s youngest champion ever.

Top Things To Know About Jordin Sparks’ Age, Net Worth, Career

The Billboard Hot 100 top-ten songs “Tattoo” and “No Air” were released from the album; the latter, a collaboration with Chris Brown, is the third best-selling song by an American idol. Sparks was nominated for her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for the song.

Jordin Sparks’ personal life:-

Sparks had an acute vocal cord hemorrhage in April 2008 due to overusing her vocal cords. After doctors prescribed vocal rest, Sparks had to cancel events, including cameos on Alicia Keys’ tour. A month later, Sparks was cleared by doctors, allowing her to return to the time.

Sparks dated Jason Derulo for three years before calling it quits in 2014.

Sparks married Dana Isaiah, a fitness model, in Hawaii on July 17, 2017. Her pregnancy was announced in November 2017 by People magazine. Sparks gave birth to her first child, a son, on May 2, 2018.

Jordin Sparks’ age:-

She was born on 22 December 1989, so she will be 33 years old in December 2022. She was born in a city named Phoenix, which is in Arizona. She won many awards at a young age, which is a kind of achievement for her.

Jordin Sparks’ journey on American idol:-

Jordin went to Seattle to audition. She performed Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me.” Jordin’s time in Hollywood wasn’t particularly well-publicized, but she did make it to the judges’ top forty. She performed “Some Kind of Wonderful” by The Drifters on her final day in Hollywood.

The judges informed her that she had made it into the Top 24. Jordin performed Tracy Chapman’s “Give Me One Reason.” She gained enough votes to be deemed “safe” for the following week. Jordin sang Christina Aguilera’s “Reflection.” She gained enough votes to be deemed “safe” for the following week.

Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker” was performed by Jordin. She gained enough votes to place in the Top 12 contestants. Jordin performed Gloria Estefan’s “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.” She was deemed “safe” for another week after receiving enough votes.

Jordin sang Rose Royce’s “Wishing on a Star”, which was picked by Simon Cowell, and She won enough votes to advance to the finals of American Idol.

Jordin sang Christina Aguilera’s “Fighter,” Martina McBride’s “A Broken Wing,” and her own “This Is My Now” in the Finale. She garnered more votes than Blake Lewis, and as a result, she was crowned American Idol.

Jordin Sparks’ tattoo:-

Jordin Sparks is known to have at least eight tattoos: Initial, the name behind her ear, heart on her knuckle, flower on her side Latin, writing on her side Hebrew, writing on her spine writing on her wrist tribal design on her forearm flower on her side