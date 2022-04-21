Josh Richards’s Net Worth, Career, Girlfriend, Height, Siblings, Parents, Birthday, Age!!

Josh Richards is a model, Canadian Musician, actor, TikTok influencer, and internet celebrity who has amassed over 25 million fans on his joshrichards TikTok account. Although, after gaining prominence as a social media influencer, he is set to star in many upcoming films.

A native of Ontario, Richards has loved to amuse others since he was a child. He harbored aspirations of becoming an actor and also wanted to produce music. He also serves as the chief strategy officer of Triller, an American video-sharing social networking service. We don’t think there’s much that he can’t do, actually.

All You Wanted To Know About Josh Richards: Net Worth, Career, Girlfriend, Height, Siblings, Parents, Birthday, Age

In addition, Josh joined the Sway House collective in Los Angeles in 2020, where he collaborated with fellow TikTok stars. He left the same year to aim for his music career.

This actor and musician is well-known for his lip sync videos and his diss track “Still Softish,” which has tens of millions of views on YouTube.

Net Worth Of Josh Richards

Josh Richards’s finalized net worth is undecided, but our sources place it to be approx. $316.95 thousand. The $316.95 thousand predictions are only based on YouTube advertising revenue. In reality, Josh Richards’s net worth may actually be more. In fact, when thinking through separate sources of revenue for a YouTuber, some sources place Josh’s net worth close to $443.72 thousand.

Career Of Josh Richards

Josh Richards did his education at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School. He holds Canadian-American nationality. Josh Richards is a prevalent Canadian-American Youtuber, TikTok star, actor, singer, social media influencer, host, businessman, podcaster, and entrepreneur. He is also renowned in the country for his delightful TikTok videos. November 2021, Josh attained more than 25 million followers on his official TikTok account. He has also worked in several Tv series and movies such as Summertime Dropouts and Under the Stadium Lights, and many more.

Josh Richards Girlfriend

According to Social Media reports, his marital status is not accessible. Josh is famous for his earlier relationship with the internet personality Nessa Barrett. Based on the sources, they dated each other from October 2019 to June 2020.

Also, he was featured with his new friend named Julie Jisa. After this, fans of Josh began making rumors that Julia is the new girlfriend of Josh. Whereas, Josh likes to spend time with his colleagues and his friends.

Height And Weight Of Josh Richards

Josh stands tall at 5’8’’ in height. Based on the sources, he weighs nearly 57KG. Apart from this, he has a body measurement of 44-32-35 inches and his bicep size is approximately 23 inches.

Siblings Of Josh Richards

He has two younger siblings; his brother’s name is William Richards and his sister’s name is Olivia Richards. His sister Olivia is one of the major social media influencers in Canada.

Josh Richards’s Parents

The name of his father is Derward Richards who is a businessman and his mother’s name is Chloe Richards who is a housewife. He along with his family moved to the USA in January 2020.

Josh Richards’s Birthday

He was born on 31st January 2002 in Toronto. As per the records of his birthday, he has the zodiac sign Aquarius.

Age Of Josh Richards

As he is 2002 born, he is now 20 years old.