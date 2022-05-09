Joss Fong’s Bio, Birthday, Age, Wedding, Husband, Parents, And Height!!

Journalist and editor, he works as a freelancer for many publications. With her work for Vox YouTube and MTV’s Fresh Off, she’s made a name for herself in the media industry. Joss is a senior editorial producer for Vox’s production team, and Fong is a contributor to the New York Times’ “The Daily” video series.

Everything You Wanted To Know About Joss Fong – Bio, Birthday, Age, Wedding, Husband, Parents, Height!!

In the United States, Joss is a well-known self-employed journalist. A lot of people remember her from her time on the Vox production team, where she worked for nearly two years. Joss Fong was born on May 22, 1988, making her a Gemini. ‘Hoax’ is a play on words in Fong’s given name, Joss.

A white American father reared Fong in the United States. As far as we know, there are no facts concerning Joss Fong’s personal life or family, according to the source. However, it is widely accepted that Joss has siblings. In addition to being American, Joss is of Caucasian descent. She has several dogs living with her in her house, and she’s a major animal lover.

Joss Fong’s Age And Height

Her actual birthdate is May 22, 1988, making her 34 years old today. With the exception of her age, Joss is a tall woman at 5’5″.

Fong’s physical attributes include dark brown eyes, gorgeous black hair, and a light complexion. He is 55 kg in weight.

Net Worth Of Joss Fong

Currently, her primary source of income is her employment as a journalist, which brings in an estimated $90,000 annually.

Joss Fong’s Family

An American citizen of Caucasian origin, she was born in the United States. There are other pets in the house that she cares for, as well as her brothers and sisters. It has been reported that she received a master’s degree from New York University in science journalism.

As of the right moment, 32-year-old Joss Fong is single and hasn’t been seeing anyone else. Right now, she’s focusing on her career and enjoying the freedom that comes with being single. Her past relationships are also unknown to the wider public.

Joss Fong’s Career

After completing her schooling, Josh began working as an energy editor. While at Media Matters for America Josh worked for a long period of time before going to Washington DC to join Vox Media.

Born On May 22, 1988 Age 34 years Height 5’5″ Weight 55 kg Profession Senior editorial producer, Freelance journalist Net Worth $90,000

Prior to joining Vox in 2014 as a Senior Editorial Producer, Josh worked as a freelance journalist. Furthermore, Josh joined Scientific American, a well-known American science magazine, in 2013 as a contributing editor. For the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, reports say Josh has been nominated. The News & Documentary Emmy Awards nominated Josh for a second time this year.

Joss continued her education at Goshen College in Indianapolis, Indiana, after completing her undergraduate degree. She graduated from New York University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in science, health, and environmental reporting. A science journalism master’s degree from New York University also belongs to Josh’s resume.

Social media is where Joss spends a lot of time. Photo albums and Fong’s “Explained,” a new educational endeavor, have been incorporated into the library. In addition to her project work, she blogs about her thoughts, statistics, and news in the field of science.