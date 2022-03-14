Famous actor Jussie Smollet, known for his amazing work in Empire, has been recently sentenced to imprisonment for five months. He was in the position of a two-stage hate crime in which he lied to the authorities that homophobic and racist comments had been slurred up him.

Jussie Smollett, Star Of Empire, Has Been Sentenced To Five Months In Prison For Staging A Hate Crime!

He has been asked to pay a fine of 125000 to the administrative authorities, and he has also to pay a restitution amount of 50000.

In addition, he has been in the position to pay in the probation period of at least 30 months before he could be bailed out.

Types of charges

It is not the first time for a Hollywood actor to go to jail. In the year 2016 that 19 complaints were filed against him for his misconduct with the general public. To teach him a bunting lesson, the prosecution in the present case wanted another charge on him, but the judge denied it. Despite having been settled in 2016, the case was once again brought to light in the year 2020. The charges of bad conduct are still alive.

Types of Controversies

The actor has always been a part of different types of controversies that have developed over the period. The famous charges that have been alleged against him include hate crimes, honor killings, bad wording, abuse, dominance, racism, ill will, malice, and abusive and abrasive behavior.

He has always been able to practice all of the forbidden conduction in public places and affect the public feeling as well. All of the factors have accumulated against his goodwill, and they have been able to bring a very negative impact altogether. It is important to mention that this is the kind of the hardest feeling that can ever be developed against the actor over some time.

Negative Impacts

Throughout his career, he has been involved in one or the other kind of litigation. Sometimes this litigation is about his behavior also, and it has created a distinct feeling for itself over some time. It is something that is not at all acceptable and also has tarnished his image as an actor. He has always been abusive towards the sentiments of the people, be it social, political, economic, or religious.

This kind of behavior has supported him over the period in the following negative way possible. His endorsement of this behavior has cost him his entire career, and many big projects have gone out of his hands. No person in Bollywood wants to work with him in the light of the bad reputation he enjoys.

All of the litigation he has been a part of has affected his entire career. He has lost all the support from the public, and even the investors are not ready to assist him out in this situation. This has been one of the biggest mistakes of his career, which has impacted all of the hard work that he has initiated for the time being to develop a separate mark for himself in Hollywood.

