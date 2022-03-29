Lesser Known Facts About American Street Racer Justin Shearer’s Net Worth, Career, Wiki, Age, And Early Life

Justin Shearer, known as “Big Chief,” is an American reality television personality. He has been a regular on the Discovery channel’s reality show “Street Outlaws” since 2013. The show focuses on allowing road racers to showcase their abilities while also taking a closer look at their lives.

Things To Know About Justin Shearer Net Worth, Career, Wiki, Age, And Early Life

In addition to presenting at shows, he works out at the gym. He’s now working on the series at Midwest Street Cars in Chicago.

The Early Life of Justin Shearer:

Justin Shearer was born on December 9, 1980, in Louisville, Kentucky, the largest city along the Ohio River, to a hardworking widowed mother of two boys. Coming from a community famed for horse racing, his love for streetcar racing was surprising.

When he was twelve, Justin and his family moved to Oklahoma City, which is known for its streetcar racing. During his time there, he developed a love for the game that has turned into a lifelong job.

Justin’s passion for automobile racing compelled him to travel and attend numerous street racing events in his neighborhood. Big Chief worked at a gas station and temporarily at Midwest Street Cars Automotive, which he would later co-own while looking for a means to an end. The race car driver saved enough money from his various jobs to buy a 1972 Pontiac Lemans, which he named The Crow.

Justin Shearer’s age, height, and weight are as follows:

Justin is 41 years old, having been born on December 9, 1980. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall. With a weight of 75 kg, he is a fitness freak who keeps himself fit as a fiddle. He has brown eyes and brown hair eyes.

The Career of Justin Shearer:

Because of his ability to win any vehicle race while doing what he does best, Justin Shearer got the nickname “Big Chief”. Following that, he caught the attention of the Discovery Channel, which led to the creation of The Street Outlaws, a show on the network.

The show is mainly a documentary series based on the world’s quickest and most talented racers, as well as behind-the-scenes moments. It is a 41-minute show that started in 2013.

Apart from vehicle racing, Big Chief is a co-founder of Midwest Street Cars Automotive with Shawn Ellington. Street Outlaws, a Discovery Channel reality show, has featured their company. Despite the fact that Justin’s income is still unknown, there is no doubt that his career as a streetcar racer, reality TV show, and business owner has brought him good riches.

The Net Worth of Justin Shearer:

Justin Shearer’s net worth is expected to be $2 million by 2020. A career in road racing is his main source of income. He is compensated for his salary on the street television series, which contributes to his wealth. His salary ranges from $45,117 to $147,493 according to the Discovery Channel’s typical salary scale. His compensation is unknown, but his supporters are confident that his profession pays well, with estimates ranging from $1.5 to 1.8 million. He talks about his car in-depth and has a “Crow Mod” modified vehicle.

Justin Shearer’s Relationship Status:

In 1999, Justin met his lovely wife Alicia while they worked at a gas station. They later married on September 29, 2006. The couple is the parents of two sons named Corbin and Covil. For the requirements of parenting, Alicia resigned from her employment as a respiratory therapist at Integris Southwest Medical Centre.