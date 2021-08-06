As the aggressive delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, children under the age of 12 years still remain the more vulnerable without the protection of vaccines.

Pediatricians believe there are a number of simple things that can be adopted by the parents and caregivers to ensure the safety of the children.

Here’s a comprehensive look at some of the aspects of the new variant.

Keeping Children Safe From The Coronavirus Delta Variant

Children are susceptible to serious risks from the delta variant:

According to Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a committee chair at the American Academy of Pediatrics and the chief of the infectious disease division at Stanford Medicine’s department of pediatrics, it is not very common to note serious illness among children due to the delta variant.

However, cases are on the rising side since the previous November, compared to any other times during the pandemic.

Maldonado’s association is involved with tracking covid cases and recorded 72,000 new cases among children and teenagers in the previous week.

The number is almost five times higher than the number of kids who reported sick during the end of June, which marks a significant rise in the cases.

Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health, states that such figures imply that the variant is very much capable of causing serious sickness in children.

Collins further adds, anyone, saying there is no cause of worry for the young and the healthy individuals need to give that a second thought, based on the new statistics.

Relevance of vaccines for the children:

As implied by pediatricians, a vaccine is the most important thing parents need to consider when it comes to the safety of their children.

For individuals within a family, who are still not vaccinated, should get their shots at the earliest.

Similarly, older siblings of young children should also be vaccinated to ensure protection for the young kids.

Moreover, having a conversation with children is also important, explaining why vaccination is important and how it can protect not only the individual getting the shot but also others around the person, states Dr. Dane Snyder, the chief of pediatrics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Ohio.

Adopting a few measures:

Snyder implies that the practice of good hygiene should not be foregone, handwashing and sanitizing persist to be the most important safety measures.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests wearing masks for children above two years of age, and a physical distance of six feet must always be maintained to curb the spread of the virus.

Masking protocols should be adhered to while going to schools, as data shows it has cut down the chance of infection by 50%, states Dr. Larry Kociolek, the attending physician of infectious disease, at Anne and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital, Chicago.

According to Dr. Amy Edwards, the associate medical director of Pediatric Infection Control at Cleveland’s UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, even vaccinated parents should wear a mask while outside to make sure they are not bringing home the infection.

Edward implies children should also be encouraged to play outside and take part in outdoor activities rather than being indoors.

The chances of getting an infection are much higher in closed indoor settings, hence parents can look for ways to make outdoor activities more fun and engaging.

The conversation is the key:

Experts believe that clear and concise conversation with the kids will help the battle much easier.

Since even toddlers are capable of picking up cues from the elders around them, not having a clear conversation of what is going around further fuels suspicion and misinformation among the young minds. The kids and the young adults should also be encouraged to be open about any concern or discomfort that they might be facing so that the covid safety protocols seem like a safety measure only rather than a punishment