After a lengthy and contentious court battle, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have finally settled their divorce. According to reports, they met at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006.

Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Settled With A Divorce After Two Year Legal Battle

According to reports, Clarkson and Blackstock were married on October 20, 2013. The artist was on hand to perform a duet with Rascal Flatts, titled “What Hurts the Most,” recorded earlier in the day. At the time, Blackstock served as the tour manager for the group.

Clarkson’s prenuptial agreement was unchangeable, and Blackstock was powerless to change its terms. According to The Blast, the two have finally reached a deal on which they are both satisfied.

Children’s Assistance Program

In exchange for child support, the “Since U Been Gone” singer agreed to pay $45,601 per month until the children “achieve the age of eighteen,” graduate from high school, or otherwise attain financial independence.

Montana Ranch

Blackstock will be allowed to remain on their controversial Montana ranch until June 2022, but he will pay approximately $12,000 per month in rent and cover all of the ranch’s utilities during that time. In addition, he must fund all of the expenses linked with his livestock enterprise. After relocating, Blackstock will have 10 days to remove all of his belongings from the property, including everything related to his business. He will seek permission to return to the ranch after that period.

Other supports of the Individuals

In addition to their Montana house and ranch, Clarkson will retain ownership of their property in California, where she resides with River and Remington while filming The Kelly Clarkson Show, as well as their California property.

According to The Blast, it has been reported that Clarkson has agreed to pay her ex-husband $115,000 per month in spousal support. The agreement expires in January 2024, and Clarkson has a reported net worth of $45 million. According to People magazine, Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support in July. The new figure is a reduction from that amount.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the American Idol alum will be able to keep the family’s pets as well as several cars. At the same time, Blackstock will be able to support multiple vehicles, as well as luxury watches and “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses” that are kept on the couple’s ranch, according to the report.

Although she was declared legally single in August, Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020 after seven years of marriage, and a settlement was made nearly two years after she did so.

Clarkson, who has recently begun legal proceedings to change her name to Kelly Brianne, previously opened up on her talk show about the realities of divorce and co-parenting, revealing that she and Blackstock are enlisting the help of therapists and child psychologists because they “want to do it right.” Clarkson and Blackstock are currently in the process of changing their names to Kelly Brianne.