Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Agreement With Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock!

In June 2020, Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, will divorce. Their Montana ranch is now owned by the ex-couple, according to ET. The prenuptial agreement stipulated that both parties would be responsible for their own legal fees because Blackstock was requesting $2 million for it.

Read The Complete Details Of Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce From Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock!!!

Clarkson, her maiden name, was also requested by the talk show host in her petition to the court. Their dispute over Warren Peak in Montana has now been resolved with Kelly granting Blackstock 5.12 percent ownership in exchange for around USD 900,000.

Their divorce proceedings had come to an end. In October, the court ruled in Clarkson’s favor on their property rights after Brandon requested a clean 50/50 slipt of ownership on all property and assets. Prenuptial agreements indicate that property and assets acquired during a marriage are to be divided. The judge has upheld this provision.

After a year of dating, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon tied the knot in 2013 and had two beautiful children, River and Remington. As a result of a chance encounter with Kelly’s former manager, Brandon’s father, in 2006, the two were instantly smitten. Melissa Ashworth was Bradon’s wife at the time. After Blackstock’s divorce in 2012, they rekindled their relationship.

Talk show host’s estranged husband ordered to pay her around $200,000 a month in maintenance, but a source said the couple had not yet reached a “formal settlement” before finalizing their divorce. The prenuptial agreement is not being questioned, contrary to reports, a source stated in July 2021, therefore “it’s likely to happen soon.”

Being in quarantine together aggravated their difficulties to the point where they couldn’t be fixed. In June of 2020, a close friend of Clarkson’s told Us, “She decided to file for divorce. “In the minds of everyone, Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage. Kelly is apprehensive, but Brandon appears to be in a good mood.” Insiders say Clarkson’s stint in California “changed things” between them.

Clarkson was granted primary custody of her children, River and Remington, in November 2020, according to US authorities.

As a result of this case, “the interest in ensuring stability and continuity for the minor children balances in favor of Petitioner having primary custody,” the document states.

In late March, only a few weeks after she finalized her divorce from her ex, Us reports that the “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” singer accomplished her official name change.

As People (the TV show!) reported earlier this month, Kelly Clarkson confirmed that she will continue to use her last name in her professional capacity. After my divorce, I had to change my name back to that of a single person. Only my middle name remained on my official documents and in my private correspondence. At the time, she insisted, “I’m still Kelly Clarkson. “As Clarkson has been around for 20 years, I don’t believe that I can make any significant changes right now.

Because no one objected, the name change petition was allowed, according to the documents. Signed and submitted, the Decree. Changes to KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON’s maiden name to KELLY BRIANNE.”