As we all remember, it was just a couple of weeks ago that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner split up after more than two years of dating.

Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Were Spotted In Hamptons After Split

However, it appeared that they are still going strong, despite the reports of going their separate ways. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker had been spotted again following their split.

On Friday, July 1 the reality star, who is 26 years old, reunited with the NBA athlete, who is 25 years old. An insider has told us that the twosome arrived via black SUV at McNamara’s liquor store in Bridgehampton around 5 p.m. ET to load up on provisions.

For the preparation for the holiday weekend, the model and pro athlete, who allegedly just signed a $224 million contract extension, also purchased a case of Whispering Angel Wine before leaving the shop and they both were looking happy together.

This is the second time when we have spotted this pair again since their split earlier this month.

On Sunday, we saw some photos, and the Kardashians star was seen smiling and sharing a laugh with the Michigan native in Malibu, California, and they were noticed with such a beautiful smile on both faces. An eyewitness who was in touch on the outing at the time explained that They both were looking very cozy, and they were hanging out on the second floor. He also mentioned that everyone was having fun.

The former lovebirds had continued to chat at SoHo House, and exchanged their flirtatious glances in multiple snaps, while Booker was displaying a huge grin across his face.

Us has confirmed that Jenner and Booker had split after two years together earlier this month after a source revealed that the pair were taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what it is meant to be.

One of the insiders has also explained that after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s European nuptials in May, the two were feeling that the wedding really put things in perspective in regards to their relationship, and he has also added that they are still super amicable and supportive of each other despite the breakup.

In June 2020, Us has confirmed the TV personality and Phoenix Suns player were hooking up after they were spotted at a Super Bowl party earlier that year.

While the pair were notoriously private about their relationship, we came to know about it when Jenner had given a glimpse into the twosome’s low-key romance on Valentine’s Day in 2021, and we could easily have noticed that the just days before she and Booker marked their one-year anniversary.

Since breaking apart, we have noticed that these pair have been additionally seen on a Malibu gateway, and they both have marked the primary trace that issues weren’t over for just right.

The two had dined on the unique Soho House at the seashore on Sunday, June 26, pronouncing low key in sun shades. Devin has additionally liked a put-up of Kenny’s, which has confirmed her sunbathing in only a baseball hat and not anything else.

Read More: