Contents
- Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Reviews- A Solution For Cracked & Dry Feet?
- What is Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair?
- What are the ingredients used in the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream?
- How to use the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream?
- What makes the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream unique?
- How long would it take to see the results of skin improvement?
- How many times you should use the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair in a day?
- Where can I buy the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream?
- How much does the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream costs?
- How safe is the product to use?
- What do the customers say:
- Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Reviews- Final Words
Are you looking for in depth Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair reviews?
Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair is all about one thing that we often forget about- foot care! While we are all heedful about beauty, how does this vital part goes unnoticed?
We even think about footcare only when hit with a callus or about to wear sandals instead of shoes.
You might even don’t remember about getting a pedicure if you are not too beauty conscious. Weeks and months will pass, without making any difference until you notice dry and dull feet!
Of course, there are many foot transformation treatments you can get at a spa. Now that you can’t even go to the salon even for a quick repair session, what can help you?
Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Reviews- A Solution For Cracked & Dry Feet?
You would definitely have to find a product that can save your feet! There lies the biggest dilemma when it comes to choosing a footcare cream or product.
You can choose one from the many that are available at a nearby drug store. What if the product causes you to shed skin like a snake? Cheaper and low-quality feet-savers can turn feet killers in a few days!
I got a new suggestion if you want to try something that is worth spending on! The Keratin Intensive Foot Repair has helped me at the worst of my situation when my feet went dry and hardened.
I wasn’t even able to wear a sandal that shows out my feet skin. Out of shame, I go for full-covering shoes until I got a perfect solution. Here’ my Keratin Intensive Foot Repair review and how-to-use guidelines to save your feet.
|Product Name
|Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair
|Category
|Foot Care
|Administration Route
|Apply On Foot
|Item Form
|Cream
|Ingredients
|White petrolatum, PEG-8, Glycerin, Urea, Salicylic acid, PEG-40 stearate, Polysorbate-80, PEG-40 Sorbitan peroleate
|Main Benefits
|Helps to repair dry and cracked feet
|Price
|$7.84 / Ounce
|Item Weight
|1.6 Ounces
|Availability
|Only Through Official Website
|Official Website
|Click Here
What is Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair?
Simply put, Kersal Intensive Foot Repair is a product by the brand names Kerasal. As claimed by the company, the product exfoliates dry skin and moisturizes the feet skin deeply.
Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair review says that the product is clinically proven, and approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. Unlike other foot creams in the market, the product is proven to be helping in repairing the skin rather than just moisturizing.
The foot repair cream is said to be added with an exfoliating ingredient to ensure an intensive foot repair. This exfoliating ingredient heals dry feet and loosens the skin.
All the ingredients in the creams help restore healthy and beautiful feet by deeply penetrating the skin, that too, within a day! Feels too good to be true? Let’s go through in detail to see what makes the product effective.
What are the ingredients used in the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream?
Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair ointment is made of the following ingredients:
- White petrolatum
- PEG-8
- Glycerin
- Urea
- PEG-40 Sorbitan peroleate
- Salicylic acid
- PEG-40 stearate
- Polysorbate-80
Among them, salicylic acid and urea are the two key ingredients that cause softening the dry skin.
Though salicylic acid is more familiar with fighting acne effectively, it is rich in skin exfoliating elements that are beneficial for foot care. Urea has keratolytic effects and acts as an exfoliant.
It helps in destroying calluses, as per some of the research.
To add to your surprise, the popular foot cream even acts as a multitasker. Rather than just exfoliating the skin, Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream even prevents moisture loss in the future.
Sounds strange? The cream contains petrolatum that acts as an adhesive to lock in moisture and softness of the skin.
How to use the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream?
You should be very careful while opening Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream for the first time. Only use the pointed end of the cap to puncture the seal of the tube.
Before applying the cream, remember to clean your feet and keep it dry. You can massage the cream onto the dry feet gently until it gets completely absorbed.
After application, it is advised to keep the skin covered with a cotton sock or plastic bag to ensure better results. Based on the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair review, it is recommended to use daily in order to protect the skin and stop dry feet.
What makes the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream unique?
The main thing that makes Kerasal foot cream more popular is that it does more than a basic foot cream or lotion.
The foot care cream contains vital exfoliating ingredients that ensure comprehensive foot care. Rather than just covering up the dry feet with a moisturizing element, the cream helps loosen and eliminate dry skin.
The cream works by penetrating the ingredients deeply into the feet, helps to repair dry and cracked feet.
Using the cream helps you restore healthy skin. The formula has been claimes to be approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association.
How long would it take to see the results of skin improvement?
As per the survey and study conducted by the brand itself, most users have mentioned as finding improvement in a matter of a day.
However, they also recommend users to make it a daily routine for maximum benefit.
How many times you should use the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair in a day?
The makers recommend the product to be used once a day. But it is not prevented if you wish to use it twice a day.
To gain maximum results faster, it is recommended to cover the feet with cotton socks or a plastic bag after applying in the evening.
Where can I buy the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream?
You can find details of the product on their official website. However, there are no purchase options provided on the website. The product can be availed from online retail stores like:
- Amazon
- Walmart
- Target
- CVS/Pharmacy
- RITE AID
- Publix
- H E B
- Meijer
- Albertsons
How much does the Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream costs?
If you are to buy from Amazon, Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair cream would cost $ 7.8/ounce. You can make a bulk one-time purchase or choose the subscribe option provided by Amazon.
Also, you can get price reductions using the coupons available on the official website of Kerasal.
How safe is the product to use?
Always be cautious that the cream is for external use only. If you find your skin irritated, infected, or opened after use, it is advised not to apply the cream further.
If any skin discomforts occur after usage, seek professional help.
What do the customers say:
You will be able to find many positive feedback and reviews by real customers on the official website. Let me take you through some of the genuine Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair reviews.
“The cream completely transformed my dry and cracked feet to smooth and soft. My feet became completely moisturized just after two uses. No one wouldn’t be able to tell the feet was like that before”
“I was disgusted to see my own cracked feet and decided not to take my feet out of the shoes in public, ever! I was thinking about how this 41-year old me can get relieved of this! Luckily, the Kerasal Intensive Foor Repair cream came to my rescue after trying many moisturizers and creams!”
Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Reviews- Final Words
If you have been searching for a comprehensive solution for your cracked and dry feet, I would recommend Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair.
I could hardly find any negative reviews on the web and from my personal experience. Spending around $7 wouldn’t be worthless, as per the reviews.