Keravita Pro Review

Keravita Pro Ingredients

All of this is thanks to the special patented formula of Keravita Pro. It contains potent natural herbs that not only fight off fungal infections but also reinstate better health for you overall.

There are 26 ingredients contained in this formula that are selected based on strict criteria. These are included in Keravita Pro supplement in an optimized that ensures 100% effectiveness.

Let us take a look at some of these ingredients.

Beta-Glucan

This is a naturally occurring fibre that is water-soluble. It is known to enhance heart health and blood cholesterol.

This compound is capable of piercing fungal cell walls, allowing the ingredients to destroy them. It is also immunity-boosting and helps you prevent the occurrence of future outbreaks.

ARA-6

ARA-6 is also high in good fibres. It is traditionally used as a cure for many infections. This includes the common cold, swine flu, ear infections, etc.

This compound is so powerful that it helps identify all problem areas and attack the pathogens. It works against bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

Japanese Mushroom Complex

This is a proprietary combination of Japanese mushrooms that is kept confidential by the makers of Keravita Pro supplement. They claim that this ingredient boosts the immune system.

Although mushrooms themselves are fungi, these directly fight fungal infections, especially candida infection caused by yeast. Many theorize that this complex contains Shiitake, Maitake, and Reishi mushrooms.

Curcumin

This ingredient is extracted from Turmeric. It has strong antioxidant properties that promote cell health. It helps reduce inflammations and fungal infections.

Curcumin helps them in fungal growth and spread. This prevents the infection from spreading to other areas of the body. It also helps fight the yeast infection, Candida.

Cat’s Claw

This vine contains thorns that look like cat’s claws, hence the name. It has great antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral effects.

This proves deadly for pathogens that enter your body and cause infections. It eradicates all fungal growth, removing its spores, as well as any toxins released into the blood.

This helps detoxify your body and blood, preventing the chances of future infections.

Garlic

Garlic is a great source of Allicin, a compound well regarded for its abilities. It is claimed that Allicin helps fight Candida, and athlete’s foot.

This compound prevents the fungal infection from spreading to other parts of your body such as hands, mouth, and genitalia, etc. It prevents the fungal spores from attaching to the skin, epithelium lining, etc.

Lycopene & Pomegranate

Lycopene is a pigment found in red-coloured fruits. And pomegranate contains a load of this compound. It has incredible antioxidant properties that prevent cell damage.

It is considered an effective treatment for gingivitis. And it also acts against fungal infections to break and penetrate the fungal cell walls.

Quercetin- Green Tea and Ginseng

These ingredients are included in this supplement as they are loaded with flavonoids called Quercetin. Quercetin is a pigment that has been proven effective in treating fungal infections.

This also helps break through the plasma membrane of fungal cells. This results in the destruction of the fungi. Helping you rid of the infection, once and for all.

Olive Leaf Extract

The extract of olive leaves contains a lot of phenolic compounds. These are natural compounds that prevent the growth of yeast, fungi, and mould.

This helps prevent the spread of the infection. Besides, it helps reduce the size of the infection, gradually removing it entirely.

Selenium, Graviola, and Pine Bark (the defense trio)

This is claimed to be the defence trio of Keravita Pro. Selenium is an essential mineral for the sound functioning of the body.

While both Graviola and pine bark extracts are known antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties.

They help locate all hidden spores and cells of the fungi, helping you stop them from reinfecting you. They remove all fungal toxins and chemicals from your body and bloodstream, reinstating good health for you.

Red Raspberry, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E

Red raspberry and Vitamins C and E work together to form a protective shield from fungal infections.

They specifically help strengthen your lungs, barricading them from the constant onslaught of pathogens. This helps you stay away from flu, tracheal infections, and phlegm build-up in your lungs.