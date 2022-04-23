Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton Will Miss The Rest Of The Bulls Series!!!

Khris Middleton’s left knee MCL sprain was confirmed by an MRI on Thursday, and the Milwaukee Bucks forward is expected to miss at least the current first-round playoff series against the Chicago Bulls. Despite the fact that it comes from a reputable source, more details are still pending.

Mike Budenholzer’s team has benefited greatly from his contributions as a secondary scorer and a key perimeter defender in recent seasons. Buck’s offense is impacted by his play on both ends of the floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Greek Freaks must step up to fill the void left by DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine’s absence.

Bucks Of Milwaukee: Khris Middleton Will Miss The Rest Of The Bulls Series Because Of Injury!!

Ahead of Game 3 on Friday, the Bucks have split their home games despite a poor offensive start from Middleton (29 total points on 10-of-24 attempts in Games 1–2). Having lost their star forward, they will now try to take a series lead in Chicago.

In 33 minutes of action against the Bulls on Wednesday, Middleton scored 18 points, had eight assists, and tallied five rebounds while dishing out four turnovers. His performance in the first game, when he was 4-of-11 from the field, resulted in 11 points and seven turnovers.

Despite averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game during the regular season, Middleton was forced to sit out 16 games due to injury. During this stretch, the Brewers went 7-9.

Middleton will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and is expected to be out for the remainder of the series. For the May 1st game between the Bulls and the Bucks, the deadline is May 1, and Middleton’s reevaluation date is May 5.

At around 11 p.m. on Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks tweeted that the three-time All-Star had undergone an MRI and that an update on his condition would be provided in “approximately two weeks.”

A knee injury forced Middleton to leave Wednesday’s 114-110 loss to the Bucks. Afterward, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the forward had sprained his left medial collateral ligament, which was confirmed by the team doctor. Despite reports of a possible rupture, the results of the scan confirmed this diagnosis.

There is no doubt that the reigning champions have suffered a major blow. Three of the previous four seasons, Middleton was named to the All-Star team and finished the regular season as the club’s second-leading scorer. He’s a key cog in Milwaukee’s wing rotation because of his versatility as a scorer, passer, and defender. As a member of the team, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 23 games last season.

A right eye abrasion forced Bobby Portis to leave Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls after he was hit in the face by Tristan Thompson in the first quarter.

Budenholzer said, “We anticipate that he will be fine with some time.”

Due to an abdominal strain, George Hill, a reserve guard, has not been able to participate in this series. When asked about Hill’s status prior to Game 2, Budenholzer stated that the 35-year-old guard would be assessed over the next “handful of days or more.”