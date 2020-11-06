Are you looking for an honest Kibo Code Quantum review? Have you left no stone unturned in the pursuit of making money online? If you have tried it all and are frustrated with the outcomes, this is time for you to buckle up and try e-commerce.

Kibo Code Quantum Review – Benefits, Pros & Cons Revealed!

The latest research shows that e-commerce sales in the US soared 44.2% and that is despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Impressive, isn’t it?

Now the real challenge lies in finding the best training material that prepares you for success. We know there are hundreds of classes, methods, and software that deliver nothing even close to what they promise.

That’s why we decided to take a sneak-peek into the Kibo Code Quantum review which has gained popularity lately. Is this program even worth looking at? We have gone the whole nine yards to help you make an informed decision. Keep reading to know more about how it works, its benefits, pros and cons.

Course Title The Kibo Quantum Code Product Type Web-Based APP and Training Program for eCommerce 2021 Launch Date Jan 2021 Language English Creators Aidan Booth, Steve Clayton Course Modules 7 Modules Course Duration 8 Weeks Kibo Code Quantum Price $3,497 (one-time) or $997 (3 monthly payments) Money-Back Guarantee 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 60-Day Double Your Money Back Guarantee Payment Modes PayPal, Bank Transfer Official Website Click Here

What Is Kibo Code Program?

Kibo Code Program is an online program that comes packed with useful information and lessons on e-commerce business. The most talked about part of this program is the unique e-commerce business model though.

Packed with 7 modules, this program runs for 8 weeks and provides you with everything you need to excel at running an e-commerce business. Created by Aidan Booth and Steven Clayton, this program doesn’t require you to sell products or services at all.

Neither will you have to run any sort of online ads. Users of this program consider this as quite a revolutionary one since you get to learn a new method of earning money online by selling products. The secret of the program helped it gain popularity in a short amount of time.

So, how do you get started? We have done the groundwork so that you can get started right away. The first step is to find and buy a quality domain. Worry not! Useful tools will be made available to you so that this becomes a cakewalk for you. The next stop needs 60 seconds to complete.

At this stage, you will be setting up the online store theme. You will have access to high quality themes from which you can choose and install one. The third step involves adding products to the website. You will have all the texts and images at your disposal to do this meaning that you won’t have to waste time creating those.

Up until now, it was all about setting things up. Now comes the real part. The fourth step is where you get to have massive amounts of web traffic. You can achieve this by implementing the array of traffic generation methods mentioned in the program.

Wondering if you have to keep up with the inventory? Well, the program takes care of it. Suppliers located in the U.S. will be drop shipping your products to the customers. Now all you have to do is to keep optimizing the website.

As per the Kibo Code Quantum review, the best way to do it is to choose some of the most profitable products and sell them on your website. Now, you are ready to drive revenue through the roof!

Kibo Course Modules – What’s Inside The Course

The course inside the Kibo Program comes with 7 different modules. These modules are aimed at helping you learn the essentials of starting your online business.

Based on Kibo Code Quantum review, in this section, we will tell you more about what each of these modules comes with. Go through this to understand whether or not the contents will be useful.

✅ The Kibo Code Quantum Module 1: Central Intelligence This is the first module of the Kibo Code program. In this module, you’ll learn more about the basics of the training program. This module contains step-by-step guides as well as videos on how you can complete all the steps by yourself. As we went through the program, here are a few things that we got to learn: ✔ A to Z of creating and running an e-commerce business ✔ The process behind starting a successful business from scratch ✔ Taste success by selling your first product within 48 hours ✔ The art of pricing products ✔ Tips that help you to save money that would otherwise go into maintaining inventories ✔ A bunch of secrets that have helped Aidan And Steve in building their 7-figure business

✅ Kibo Code Quantum Module 2: StoreStorm The second module of the Kibo Code is known by the name of StoreStorm. This module is perhaps the most important one in the program. It comes packed with knowledge on how to set up your website in 60 seconds. In addition, it offers you a vast array of website themes to choose from. If you are new to this, you won’t be facing any trouble for sure. The only thing that you need is time to understand the instructions and implement them. Here are a few topics that we found useful in this module: ✔ Access to Theme X – a proven theme that helps you land more leads and sell faster ✔ The process and tools required for designing an user-friendly experience and generating revenue

✅ Kibo Code Quantum Module 3: Handpicked Products The third module is all about knowing more about the products that are profitable and help you to generate revenue. Honestly, this is the best part when it comes to getting back the fees you spend. According to the program, you can earn up to $200 per day with three products from the list they share with you. Here are a few good points that this module comes with: ✔ The science of finding the right products with which you can easily make money ✔ The process you need to follow to start earning $2500 per day. This will take a while though – but seems possible.

✅ Kibo Code Quantum Module 4: Profit Vault The fourth module of Kibo Code Quantum helps you to find out the variety of products that help you to start generating revenue quickly. Sellers trying to make money online often end up selling low-margin products that are not attractive and engaging enough. This module helps you to solve that challenge. This module comes with a ready list of profitable products that help you streamline your income. Here are what we truly liked about this module: ✔ A list of low-competition and high-profit products ✔ Information about suppliers who store and ship the products for you ✔ The filtering functionality that helps you find the best ones from 3 million products ✔ Ready descriptions to be published along with the product

✅ Kibo Code Quantum Module 5: Traffic Black Box The fifth module of the Kibo Code program enables you to learn more about how to drive traffic to your website. In this module, you will get access to some of the most successful traffic generation methods. Implementing these methods will help you boost sales in no time. Here are a few awesome things that this module comes with: ✔ The art of leveraging SEO for getting quality traffic to the website ✔ Ways to generate leads on the go ✔ Setting up an effective sales funnel that provides you with more leads

✅ Kibo Code Quantum Module 6: Oracle X Finding winning products is an art – isn’t it? Sellers across the globe list thousands of products at online marketplaces. But the ROI number isn’t on their side unfortunately. That’s why this program comes with tools necessary for finding some of the most rewarding products. In this module, you will learn how to choose products that attract the right set of customers. A few things that we really liked in this module are: ✔ The technique behind choosing high quality domain ✔ The art of creating an attractive logo ✔ Access to an automated store publishing software that helps you to set up the website in no time

✅ Kibo Code Quantum Module 7: Kibo Academy The seventh module is about the support that you receive along with the program. Be it questions or real-time support, this program offers it all. And, this module contains information on frequently asked questions and how to receive support from the Kibo Code team. The good things in this module are: ✔ Email based support for every student 365 days a year ✔ Exclusive access to the Kibo Code community

About the Authors

As you already know, Kibo Code Quantum is the brainchild of Steve Clayton and Aidan Booth. They started their online journey with an ecommerce store.

During this journey, they have made hundreds of mistakes, failed fast, and learnt what works best for driving traffic to ecommerce stores. The fact that they have a 7-figure revenue out of their business makes them the authority in this domain.

Almost every affiliate marketer out there has come across their products once in their lifetime. Now they have decided to make these secrets of methods of making money with eCommerce available to those who are hungry and want to start an online business.

Pros and Cons of the program

👍 Pros Easy To Follow – The Kibo Code program by Steve and Aidan is designed in such a manner that is extremely easy to follow and implement. Even beginners can set up their online store and start earning money in no time.

Zero Investment – Usually a business requires thousands of dollars – either for inventory or for setting up spaces. You need neither of them with this program.

Experienced Creators – This program doesn’t come from someone who is just giving out try and error methods. Designed by pros, this program contains everything you need to succeed.

👎 Cons Cost – The program cost is on the higher side. So, despite the discount, it stands at quite a few thousand dollars.

Available Online Only – The program has been made available online only.

Pricing

The Kibo Code program has been made available at the price of $3497. You can also opt for a 3-month installment scheme in which each installment is $1167.

Final verdict

As we navigated through the program, we must say that we are quite impressed with its offerings. Be it finding products or creating a sales funnel, Kibo Code Quantum by Aidan Booth and Steven Clayton guides you at every step.

Coming packed with seven modules, this program is designed to help you start a successful eCommerce business from scratch. All these seven modules help you to learn more about discovering winning products, creating a website, setting up an online store, finding a trustworthy domain name, creating the sales funnel, and generating leads.

Many users have been able to generate revenue up to $2500 every day after setting up their online store with this program. It also comes with email support 365 days a year so that you are never stuck at any stage.

What really makes this program different is the kind of experience with which it has been built. Steven and Aidan have been working in the domain of eCommerce for years and know the nitty-gritty of running successful eCommerce businesses.

Apart from the program fees, you don’t really have to make any investment. The only thing that concerned us is the high price of the program. This program may change the way you earn money online but comes at the cost of $3497.