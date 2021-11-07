Hello readers,

This Kibo Eclipse review will answer all the questions that you may have had regarding this new program that has been creating headlines in the world of eCommerce. But, in order to understand the importance and the reason why the Kibo Eclipse has been this successful since its release, we need to take a look at an earlier version of the program that was released in 2020.



The Kibo Eclipse Program has come as a bright ray of hope to thousands of students and young professionals whose earnings have suffered in this post-pandemic world. It comes as no surprise that several businesses have shut down while others have been struggling to barely keep their heads up at a time when almost every individual across the world has had to spend weeks and months locked up inside their homes.

Although the world has been on lockdown for months, people’s necessities and requirements haven’t ceased. To be honest, we still require food and ration, and toilet paper to survive. Keeping their health in mind, an increasing number of people have turned to eCommerce sites for their daily ration. But several market surveys have shown that people now prefer buying their goods online from the comfort of their homes.

Program Name Kibo Eclipse Main Benefits Help individuals set up online business ventures and earn some extra cash on the side Language English Category Online Money Making Important Dates Pre-launch starts on – 19, January 2022

Cart opens on – 25, January 2022

Cart closes on – 01, February 2022 Price $3497 with instant discount $491

( Available payment as four installments of $997.00 each ) Availability Only through the official website Money-back guarantee 30 days Official Website Click Here

Experts who deal with these market trends are of the opinion that this tendency will continue to show long after the pandemic is a thing of the distant past. Thus, setting up an eCommerce shop at this point in time is going to be highly beneficial for someone who is willing to generate some extra cash on the side.



What if I told you that software has been developed that has already helped thousands of people in the U.S. to maximize profits from their eCommerce businesses? Not only that, but a training program has also been developed to help students of this course to effectively use the software and boost their earnings. This is exactly where the Kibo Eclipse Program is going to step in. The program has been designed to help individuals generate and maximize profits from their eCommerce business ventures.



What is Kibo Eclipse?

Kibo Code, the earlier released version of the Kibo Eclipse was an already hugely successful manual that several people massively benefitted from. As per The Kibo Eclipse review, It is the newest edition of a tried and tested formula to boost up your sales and maximize profits from your eCommerce business venture.

The Kibo Eclipse Program is an upgraded version of the previous edition that was intended to help individuals set up online business ventures and earn some extra cash on the side. The recently upgraded Kibo Eclipse is in fact a notch above its predecessor. The newest edition, according to its designers, Aidan Booth and Steven Clayton (more on them later) comes with a tool that will end up being a huge advantage for individuals willing to maximize profits from their eCommerce stores.



The Kibo Eclipse training program has info-packed training modules that will help you in setting up an eCommerce shop and profit from it using a proven strategy developed by Adian Booth and Steven Clayton, hailed as marketing Gods by their peers. This edition of the Kibo program is advanced than the first Kibo Code because it leverages.

Steven and Aidan want us to know that Quantum is not a “reboot” or “relaunch” of the first Kibo program, but rather upgraded. Basically, the two guys were able to identify all the weak links in the first version’s chain and fix them, so the Kibo Eclipse program is practically seamless.

Creators of Kibo Eclipse Program?

I understand that all of you reading this Kibo Eclipse review are quite eager to learn about the brilliant minds that have cracked the code for success in the world of eCommerce. In fact, in order to fully grasp the reason behind the astronomical success of the Kibo Quantum Code it is extremely necessary to be acquainted with the geniuses of Steven Clayton and Aidan Booth. They are influential stars among eCommerce affiliate marketers and entrepreneurs. These two are known for their innovative eCommerce training applications and successful digital marketing solutions.



🔹Steven Clayton



Steven Clayton is an eCommerce expert who has years of knowledge in digital marketing. After managing and leading a few exceptional organizations, he opted to launch new business ventures with Aidan Booth.



🔹Aidan Booth

Aidan Booth has always been incredibly talented with his digital marketing strategies and has worked in partnership with Tim Godfrey and Steven Clayton. After deciphering what sales tactics, products, and trends work for eCommerce platforms and which ones do not, he decided to share his vast knowledge with the world in the form of comprehensive digital training courses.

What is included in the Kibo Eclipse eCommerce training program?

The Kibo Eclipse Program is a training regimen that is supposed to train you as a student to use the Kibo Eclipse and maximize profits from your eCommerce venture. As a student, you will have eight weeks to learn about the Kibo Eclipse content via live training sessions. You will be given exclusive, permanent mentorship from the inventors of the Kibo Code, Aidan Booth, and Steven Clayton, where you will learn how to establish, optimize, and scale your business.



Here’s where I shall tell you more about what’s included in the Kibo Eclipse, so you can understand why it is being considered as the final missing piece to the huge puzzle that the eCommerce and digital marketing business is.



Here are the important modules of the program according to Kibo Eclipse reviews:



Module 1 – Central Intelligence



In the first module, Steven and Aidan will run you through the basics of marketing through step-by-step and easy-to-follow videos. You shall be introduced to each section of the Kibo Eclipse program. Not only that, you will be given access to inner circle secrets that Aidan and Steven used to build their 7-figure business empire and you shall learn how to make your first income within the first 48 hours.





Module 2 – Storestorm



According to the creators, this is the most crucial module of the entire program. The Kibo Eclipse software shall help you launch your eCommerce shop in less than a minute by adding a beautiful theme to your new website. Theme X is a proven theme to convert relevant traffic into sales. The website has already been expertly designed in a manner that enables you to produce more income.





Module 3 – Hand-picked Products



It is no secret in the world of business that some products sell better than others. To save you from trouble regarding what to stock your eCommerce site with and what to sell, Aidan and Steven will walk you through their 5 most valuable products that will jumpstart the sales and aid your income. This module will help you choose money-making products that will see you pull up profits in the range of 2500$ every day within the first few weeks. At this point, you must have noticed how this module is going to help you earn back the course fees in absolutely no time at all.





Module 4 – Profit Vault



The Profit Vault reveals an extensive list of exceptionally profitable products to the Kibo Eclipse students, such as yourself. Many students love the most about this module because it will teach you how to delve deeper to discover a gold mine of more than 3 million lucrative products. This module will help you pick the most lucrative products with few competitors.





Module 5 – Traffic Black Box



The Traffic Black Box Module will teach you how to generate heavy relevant traffic to your eCommerce store. This module will help you take advantage of the significant search engines to get traffic without SEO or pay-per-click ads. This is one-way Quantum allows traffic without additional cost. It will also help you to instantly generate buyers’ leads.





Module 6 – Oracle X



This module has been designed in order to help you attract more customers and to boost your sales. This has been centered on searching for ideal products. You will get direct access to the domain name finder, where you will obtain a relevant domain address. It will help you brand your business by creating a memorable logo. (The best part about this is that you shall not require any prior knowledge in designing.) The automated store publishing software is included in this module and will help to get your website up and running with ease.





Module 7 – Kibo Academy



This module is perhaps the most exciting part of this training program. Kibo Academy’s only purpose is to help students clarify their doubts and provide them with 24/7 email-based support all 365 days of the year. You shall also have access to the exclusive Kibo Eclipse community and mentorship. Not only that, at the Kibo Academy you can consult with other students and get an idea of the success that these people have had thanks to this brilliant mentorship program.

How does Kibo Eclipse System work?

As per the Kibo Eclipse reviews the program is based on a legendary brick and mortar store (Don Quijote) in Tokyo, Japan. It is a tried and tested method to generate billions of dollars every year selling just about every product you can imagine.

The software helps you stock up the shelves of your eCommerce shop with an assortment of products. Statistics and data are analyzed to develop a thorough understanding of what sells and what doesn’t. This knowledge is then used to stock more of what has been selling. The store adds new products, tests, removes, and adds new products, tests, removes, etc. They always optimize their product offerings and sales and create a store chock full of prime goods. As you have already understood, this is a method that will only maximize your profits since your store will always have the products that sell the most and generate maximum profit.



At this junction, it is worthwhile to note that this does not involve online ads or posting on Facebook groups, you shall be driving relevant buyer traffic to your online store using untapped free traffic sources. Thus, your buyers are several times more likely to be customers willing to buy your goods.



But I have kept the best part of the functioning of the Kibo Eclipse for the end of this section. It may actually come as a surprise but it is extremely important for you to note that you shall not have to order to maintain an inventory for yourself. You shall be facilitating the transaction of goods that buyers order from you. Once you receive an order, you are supposed to buy from a U.S.-based supplier who will in turn ship the buyer their desired product. The difference between what the customer paid for the product on your online store and what the supplier charged you for it, is your profit.

Kibo Eclipse online Course Benefits



The Kibo Eclipse has been designed keeping the requirements of the digital marketing world in mind. It has already proven to be largely successful since it helps individuals to identify the products that would sell the most and stock their eCommerce with those products. Not only that, it helps to set up a professional website with a memorable logo, all with no prior expertise or knowledge in these fields.



Here are the important benefits of opting for this course according to the several Kibo Eclipse reviews:

✅You will get help in setting up a professional website for your eCommerce store and in the designing of a logo for your business. ✅The software will collect data and analyze the said data to identify the products that are in demand which will ultimately help you to maximize your profit. ✅You shall not need to keep and maintain any inventory for your business, something that most business owners find the most strenuous in their job. ✅You will have access to a community of students who have already benefitted from this program and can learn several secrets and methods from them. ✅This will help you get rid of supplier headaches since you will be sourcing your products only from suppliers based in the U.S. ✅As a seller, you won’t have to directly communicate with the buyer that will certainly save you from a lot of unnecessary headaches. ✅And, most importantly, the Kibo Eclipse has been designed to generate relevant traffic for your eCommerce store, so you shall have access to potential buyers all the time. ✅You are secured by a 30-days, no questions asked, 100% money-back guarantee.

Kibo Eclipse Business Program Pros and Cons



As greatly beneficial as the Kibo Eclipse Program is, it does come with its set of pros and cons like any other product or training program. However, upon careful observation of various Kibo Eclipse reviews, I have realized that the pros massively outweigh the cons. After all, a program designed to help you generate some extra cash on the side can’t really have too many cons.



Pros The Kibo Eclipse is a simple, quick, and easy method that any individual can work with. It does not require too much effort to be understood and to be used effectively.

All suppliers are vetted and you shall not have to build and maintain an inventory for your products.

You will not have to invest any capital except for the course fees to set up shop.

You will face little to no competition and shall see a high sales conversion.

Most importantly, no prior experience in the field of eCommerce is required to be successful thanks to the expert design that has been put into the Kibo Eclipse. Cons Class space is limited and you would have to hurry up to get a seat in the coming cycle.

Earnings will probably not start from the very first day, especially if you aren’t walking the extra mile.

Is Kibo Eclipse Training Program legit or not?

The Kibo Eclipse Program appears like an extremely legit and dependable training regimen at the surface level, on account of the huge number of satisfied customer reviews. Upon thorough and detailed analysis, the legitimacy of Kibo Eclipse is only further cemented.



The Kibo Eclipse has been designed by two extremely reputable and distinguished experts from the field of eCommerce. It isn’t software designed by students for their college projects.

The number of people who have been able to boost up their income thanks to the Kibo Eclipse Program only adds to the legitimacy of this program. Not only that, the people at Kibo Eclipse provide an option of a 30-days, no questions asked, 100% money-back guarantee. With such a guarantee in place, one is inclined to believe that the Kibo Eclipse is indeed quite legit.

Kibo Eclipse Customer reviews and complaints

As I mentioned at the beginning of my review, the majority of the Kibo Eclipse customer reviews I came across were quite positive. If the customer reviews and testimonials are anything to go by, the program does seem legit. Of course, there were one or two complaints from a few customers who were not satisfied with the efficiency after a month’s use.

Although it seems hasty, this is understandable because not everyone is expected to be satisfied with a product. And from what I hear, these customers were promptly refunded. But considering the volatile nature of the digital marketing industry, it would be more prudent to stick around for a little while longer and put in some extra effort in order to truly realize the potential for increased income that the Kibo Eclipse Program will present to you.

Kibo Eclipse Online Course Pricing and Availability

There are two different payment options available to access the Kibo Eclipse Program. The first one involves a one-time payment of $3497. This comes with an instant discount of $491, something you won’t be eligible for in the case of the second payment option. For the second payment option, you can make four different payments of $997 each, all scheduled 30 days apart. It is recommended that you avail of the one-time payment option to avail of the instant discount of $491.



The checkout is handled via ClickBank, so you don’t have to worry about security. They accept all major credit/debit cards (including VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Diners, Discover) and PayPal. Remember, you have nothing to lose as this is secured by a 30-days, no-questions-asked 100% moneyback guarantee.

Kibo Eclipse Bonuses



However, you must remember that seats for the program are limited and you shall have to hurry up in order to book your seat since the program is in high demand.

There is a little more in store to surprise you all, who are already in awe after learning the endless possibilities that the Kibo Eclipse Program has to offer. I need to inform you that there is something more. The Kibo Eclipse program comes with 3 bonuses at no extra cost that will only help you to augment your earnings in the field of eCommerce. The bonuses that you shall receive once you join the program are as follows.





Bonus 1 – Secret Mastermind



This is perhaps the most valuable bonus of the entire Kibo Eclipse program. You will get superior workshops with additional methods, formulas, and plans worth $4997. This will assist you in living in the e-commerce market by forming advanced outlines. Bonus 2 – Kibo Code Live Recordings



You will be given full recordings of Our Life events with guest speakers and inner circle intrigues. This bonus is worth $3997 and will provide developing content opportunities according to your pace and needs. Bonus 3 – 7-figure Scaling Secrets



You will receive exclusive training that teaches you how to grow your business to a seven-figure business. This grants you a particular way to earn money through e-commerce.

Why is Kibo Eclipse Program unique?

The first question that you are tempted to ask yourself at this point is, isn’t the Kibo Eclipse like most other eCommerce practices. And the answer to that is a resounding no. The attributes that make the Kibo Eclipse so successful are the differences it has with your pedestrian eCommerce ventures. Firstly, unlike other eCommerce programs with outdated strategies and expensive traffic, Kibo Eclipse does not have traffic issues and uses untapped sources of high-targeted buyer traffic.



While most other programs source products from China or other foreign countries, Kibo Eclipse only sources products from suppliers based in the United States. The biggest advantage that the Kibo Eclipse provides is that you can circumvent any need of building and maintaining an inventory, something that you will not find anywhere else.



Unlike all other eCommerce programs which require a lot of effort and time, the Kibo Eclipse has been designed for you to pursue it on the side as an extra income and does not require much effort.

Another thing is with the Kibo Eclipse you will get an exclusive mentorship from Aidan and Steve, they will help you build your dream eCommerce business from beginning to end while other eCommerce programs will teach you a few things and leave you out in the middle of nowhere.



These are the reasons that make Kibo Eclipse so unique and differentiate it from any other program available in the market.

Final Verdict on Kibo Eclipse Reviews

The pandemic has left a lot of people without jobs; many have seen a considerable dip in their incomes. As a result of this, individuals all across the globe are looking for avenues in order to supplement their income. The Kibo Eclipse thus presents itself as just the right thing you have had been waiting for, it’s easy, it’s simple and it’s quick.

It does not require much effort and can be pursued on the sides with absolutely no headache. Besides, for the returns that it promises, the Kibo Eclipse is quite affordable. Besides, if customer reviews are anything to go by, most people have said from their Kibo Eclipse reviews that they earned back their course fees in a very short period of time.

In fact, the opportunity to work with and learn from Aidan Booth and Steven Clayton, stalwarts in the world of eCommerce makes this an extremely lucrative opportunity, something one should not be willing to miss out on.



Besides, I shall also remind you that you are secured by a 30-days, no-questions-asked 100% moneyback guarantee. As it turns out, the Kibo Eclipse Program is quite risk-free and you will certainly be amazed by the return on investment that you shall get from this program.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Kibo Eclipse Program for me?

If you are looking to augment your earnings with a very little headache that will help you pursue your dreams then the Kibo Eclipse Program is most certainly for you.

Do I require prior experience in the field of eCommerce to pursue the Kibo Eclipse Program?

Absolutely not. This program has been designed for every individual, irrespective of their professional background. You do not require any experience in the field of eCommerce to enroll in the Kibo Eclipse program. All you will need is a little determination to run a lucrative side business.



Do I need to invest any capital to set up my eCommerce store?

No, you will not have to invest anything, except for the course fees to establish your shop.

Will I have to constantly communicate with my customers?

No, you shall certainly not have to communicate with your customers at all. So, in case you are not a fan of customer service, you will not face any problems running this business.

