As per the statistics released Monday by AAP, Covid-19 infections have increased “exponentially” amongst children in the United States since July. Over the previous week, the organization recorded a total of 243,373 cases reported among children.

A Paediatricians’organization Claims That Kid Covid-19 Infections Have Grown “Exponentially” Since July

While this is a decrease from the previous week, when 251,781 instances were recorded, it represents an almost 240 percent increase from the beginning of July, when children accounting for 71,726 cases. In a statement, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) stated that kid cases had risen dramatically since early summer, with over 500,000 cases reported in the last two weeks.

The most recent update comes as schools throughout the country are back in session, and doctors have urged adults to be vaccinated in order to safeguard children under the age of 12 who are not qualified for the vaccination.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, almost 5.3 million children have tested positive with Covid-19 as of Thursday, and children represent 29 percent of all cases recorded nationally at this time.

According to statistics from the US Disease Control And Prevention and Prevention, as of Monday, 63 percent of the qualified population in the U.s. aged 12 and older has received all of their recommended vaccinations. Health specialists and government officials want to inoculate the overwhelming majority of people by the end of the year.

Earlier this week, Vice President Joe Biden proposed additional vaccination mandates that were greeted with both acclaim and condemnation. Businesses with much more than 100 workers will be required to demand vaccinations or frequent testing for their staff under the new rules, among other things.

On CBS’ “Face the Nation” last Sunday, he said that Pfizer expects to have data on vaccines for children aged 5-11 available for the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month. In a statement, the FDA said that they would make a decision on whether or not to approve vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 in a matter of a few weeks rather than months.

Gottlieb estimated it to take four to six weeks to complete the project. On Monday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that the public health agency is in work quickly on one Covid-19 vaccine targeting younger children that she expects will be available by the year-end. While this is going on, the FDA has warned parents against immunizing their children before receiving permission from the organization.

Children are much less likely than the general population to get a severe illness or die as a result of Covid-19. The proportion of children hospitalized with Covid-19 varies across states that record hospitalizations by age.

Children account for 1.6 percent to 4 percent of individuals who were hospitalized for the disease. Child fatalities accounted for no over than 0.27 percent of all deaths reported by age in the states that publish mortality statistics by age. Seven states have stated that there have been zero child fatalities. As of Sunday, the CDC recorded 523 fatalities among individuals under the age of 18 inside the United States. Pre-teens and teenagers had the lowest Covid-19 immunization rates of any age group, with pre-teens and adolescents having the lowest rates of any age group.