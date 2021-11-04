Pfizer’s Covid 19 vaccine is being shipped in millions of doses to distribution centers across the country and will soon reach pharmacy and pediatrician offices, the Biden administration announced on Monday. CDC, whose independent advisers will vote on Tuesday whether Covid 19 vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds should be recommended, just needs the OK from them.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, took this second-to-last regulatory step before making the final decision. ACIP is an independent panel of experts that advises the CDC. Walensky said he would sign off on the recommendation of the panel that recommended the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Kids Ages 5 To 11 Will Be Given The Covid 19 Vaccine By CDC Advisers

About 28 million children would be eligible for the new health plan, and some pediatricians and parents are anxiously awaiting the decision. A report published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that children now account for a quarter of all new Covid 19 cases.

Pfizer has received an emergency use authorization for its Covid 19 vaccine for this younger age group from the food and drug administration, giving them the distinction of being the first company to do this in the United States. Vaccine benefits outweigh the risks to children, according to the FDA.

On Monday, March 31, Pfizer will present its data to advisers at the CDC meeting from 11 am to 5 pm ET. Pfizer told the FDA in briefing documents that its trial showed the vaccine provides 90.7% protection against symptoms among children this age at one-third the dose that older people get. With the smaller dose, the company hopes side effects will be minimized.

In the afternoon, CDC scientists will inform the public about the possible side effects of Covid 19 and discuss the overall benefits. In the past week alone, the American Academy of Pediatrics found nearly 101,000 new positive tests for Covid 19.

By Monday, 172 children ages 5-11 had died from Covid 19, according to the CDC. Through September of this year, about 1.9 million cases of Covid 19 infection have been reported in this age group. A CDC representative will also present the safety data for the vaccine, including the very low risk for myocarditis – a form of inflammatory heart disease.

CNN reported that although the available data is limited, the existing surveillance systems detect vaccine safety signals well. The CDC is also studying the long-term effects of vaccination on myocarditis. Despite a couple of absent votes, Dr. Schaffner believes the shot will be passed overwhelmingly. The vaccine, Schaffner said, outweighs the theoretical risk of myocarditis since myocarditis occurs less often in this younger population.

Lee said it would be up to the committee members to decide whether to administer Covid 19 to children even if they did not have all the data. The full impact of school absence when children are ill with Covid 19, for example, is unclear due to the long-haul nature of the drug or its impact on the child.

CDC advisers will also discuss the value of pediatric vaccinations and which children need them. The vaccine would not gain much traction, however, Schaffner says since children with long-Covid, what is referred to as a multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or something similar to long-Covid are usually healthy, Schaffner says.

Vaccines have been ordered from Pfizer to cover the entire age group of kids. It is still unclear how many parents will vaccinate their children. Younger kids are the least likely to be vaccinated while children 12 – 15 are authorized to have Pfizer’s vaccine, and those 16 and older have clearance.

Kaiser Family Foundation survey results out last week showed that most parents won’t start vaccinating their 5- to 11-year-olds right away. About a third of parents would wait to inoculate their kids until they saw how other children did, but experts say this is counterproductive. Vaccines don’t just protect individuals. The community can be protected through vaccines as well.