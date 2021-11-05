As the United States enters the phase of fighting the pandemic off, children who got the first COVID-19 shorts can enjoy the pleasures like enjoying birthday parties indoors, hugging their friends, and pillow fights.

COVID-19 vaccine shots for the age group 5 to 11 years is one major breakthrough after a long time of illness, deaths, and hospitalizations.

Kids Lineup To Get Their Covid Vaccine Shots

Vaccine doses of Pfizer/BioNTech crossed two hurdles- they got recommended by the advisors of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and approval from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, its director.

At a pediatrician’s office in Georgia, Mackenzie Olson, a 10-year-old girl, took her first vaccine shot. She said she sees her friends but not in the ways she wants to.

She wants to play games with them, hug them, and play pillow fights. She took her vaccine at the site of Children’s Medical Group.

The federal government has promised enough vaccine doses to protect around 28 million children in the United States. Hospitals and pediatricians’ offices have started administering doses to children. Pharmacies and schools are soon to follow.

In many locations, the news of the vaccine shots for children was festive. Many vaccine sites in California welcomed kids with prizes, inflated animals, and coloring books. At Atlanta sites, vehicles started lining up.

Many offices of pediatricians expected this strong response during the initial stages of the vaccine but experts are worried that this interest will wear off. A survey by Kaiser Family Foundation found that two-thirds of parents want to wait before vaccinating their children.

40-year old Brian Giglio of Virginia drove his eight-year-old son Carter to Washington’s Children’s National Hospital to get his first vaccine dose. This center administers vaccine shots for children with underlying conditions. Carter suffers from type one diabetes and puts him at a higher risk if he were to get COVID-19 infected.

Brian said that the vaccine gives them a pass for living their life. Carter said that he cannot wait for the time when he can finally live without masks after getting vaccinated so he can get back to smelling things.

He said he is ready to trash it. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks for fully vaccinated children and people in schools and indoor spaces.

10 years old Cate Zeigler-Amon on Wednesday was the first in line to get her vaccine dose. She said she is ready to hug her friends and party with them indoors rather than outdoors where it is freezing.

Minutes after the director of the CDC gave a green signal to the vaccine, Connecticut’s Hartford Hospital vaccinated seven children and more than three on Wednesday.

The doses come at kid-size needles and need to be administered two shots three weeks apart. This means that kids who got their first doors around Halloween will be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

Children’s Medical Group’s Dr. Jennifer Shu said that the timing is around holidays and it is very fortunate. She added that this age group will be able to spend the holidays with family and friends more safely than any other age since the start of the pandemic.

Pfizer said that they expect more than 19,000 shipments and around 11 million doses in the upcoming weeks. Vaccine doses for children will be smooth unlike the plague about vaccines for adults a year ago.

Jeff Zients, the coronavirus coordinator of the White House told parents who find it difficult to book the vaccine appointments for their children that the website will be soon updated and they will get to know about slots and appointments near them.