Kids In Their Teen Years Have The Highest Rates Of Covid-19 Infection

A CNN analysis of the latest data from the CDC shows that children ages 16 and 17 are experiencing the highest number of weekly Coronavirus infections. CDC’s weekly estimate of Covid-19 infections per 100,000 people indicates that these teens have the highest infection rate not only among children but among all age groups.

The rapid spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 among teens is explained by several factors, including the fact that teens are more likely to interact with others. Additionally, teens are the least likely to be immunized among those eligible for vaccines.

Benjamin said that such a virus will spread to the people most at risk and they are going to be the people least likely to be vaccinated. Furthermore, there is still a statistically significant difference in vaccination rates between younger and older people.

The original strain of the coronavirus had a high rate of infection among older adults and people working in essential jobs earlier in the pandemic, Benjamin said, but now most people in those groups are completely vaccinated.

According to Benjamin, as time passes, the people who get infected change. Everyone else gets vaccinated, so they don’t get infected, so now, at least statistically, those who are getting infected are changing. In addition, there is such a new virus, which stands out because it is more contagious than the other viruses, as well as striking those who are most vulnerable, explained Benjamin, in reference to the Delta variant of the Coronavirus. Are there those who are most vulnerable? He added that unvaccinated people and those on the street are at risk.

Some biological mechanisms may be at play behind older teenagers’ higher case rates of Covid-19, but they are unclear, said Dr. Sean O’Leary, a University of Colorado professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases.

Rather than biology, it is more likely a matter of behavior, how are they living? As O’Leary explained, they are driving themselves, they hang out after school, they are interacting with other kids, well that is likely with no mitigation measures at school.

According to the CEO of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, Lori Tremmel Freeman, children will be even more vulnerable once school starts back. By the time late teens qualify for the vaccine, their case rates will not be as high. In the coming weeks, Lori fears that if there is no vaccine for younger children, it may become necessary for schools to pause in-person learning. In the event that in-person learning impacts transmission in younger populations with school reopenings, temporary measures might allow schools to get back on their feet, she added.

Weekly case rates of Covid-19 have consistently been highest among adults ages 18 to 29 over the past month. However, the CDC data shows that older children ages 16 and 17 made up the bulk of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people on Saturday. Data are likely to change as more cases are reported to the CDC and case rates rise. Children younger than 5 experienced a weekly rate of 79.4 for Covid-19, whereas those aged 12 to 15 had a weekly rate of 152.7 for Covid-19.

For people ages 18 to 29, the case rate was 151.9, for those 30 to 39, 152.9, for those 40 to 49, 129.6, for those 50 to 64, 95.7, and individuals 75 and up had 63.5. The Covid-19 case rate among the 16- and 17-year-olds has been at the highest rate among all age groups in the past month. From 48 per 100,000 in July to 200 per 100,000 on August 14, the rate went down last week. Case reports may be delayed up to two weeks, the CDC reports.