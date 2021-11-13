Kids Vaccination In US At Full Swing, Reports From The White House

Kids vaccination has been started all around the country. As per a report from the White House, roughly 900,000 kids will be receiving their first dose by Wednesday.

Pharmacies stated that they are getting many orders for the vaccines from the general people once the vaccination for kids has been announced. White House is working with Pfizer in order to get the vaccine to all parts of the country as quickly as possible.

Officials stated that many of the parents are now relieved that their kids can get vaccinated. Kids were at a great disadvantage once the schools started without any vaccination. Minnesota has the highest vaccination center with 1,100 camps. Each camp is capable of vaccinating roughly about 1,500 kids in a day. Apart from this, there are mobile vaccination center at New York which goes door to door as well.

White House officials stated that more than 20,000 vaccination sites have been opened for kids vaccination. It is also noted that vaccinating kids takes more time as compared to adults because many of the kids are afraid of the needle and this takes the time of doctors as they first need to make them calm.

President Joe Biden later this week will be specifically visiting many of the vaccination centers and interacting with kids. President is set to talk to some of the kids and make them feel calm as well. Miguel Cardona the Secretary for Education sent letters to many schools asking them to educate the kids and their parents about the need for vaccination and how it can help them to save their kids life.

Many of public halls have been booked by doctors and health care experts to conduct a seminar explaining the importance of getting the kids vaccinated and how this will help to break the covid chain. There is a Q&A session also to be conducted at these seminars so that parents can have a much better idea on how the vaccines work and if it is safe for their kids. Government officials are urging parents to attend this conference so that they can make an informed decision about the vaccination for their kids.

One of the leading issues and concerns that were among the parents as if their child is vaccinated it would cause infertility to them. However, Dr. Vivek Murthy one of the General physicians and who works for the US stated that there are no such issues and this has been well tested among adults and kids as well. The vaccines only attack the virus-infected cell as they have protein film on them.

The virus is not affecting the reproductive organs thereby vaccine too won’t affect them. He also stated that if the vaccine caused infertility, then the birth rate should be going down all around the world which is not at all the case.

The known side effects of getting vaccinated are tiredness, mild fever, and pain in the area where the shot was administered. All this can be very easily treated by the doctors and with proper rest, the kids can come out of it in a day or two. CDC has asked all people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible as the winter season is coming up and the immunity of people gets low during this time.

The virus can quickly infect people at such times. Doctors have also asked the patients to visit a health care facility if they feel uneasy or see some symptom of covid. With kids getting vaccinated and the majority of the people receiving their first dose, we are near to endemic.