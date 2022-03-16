Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Disturbs Her Ex-Husband Kanye West, What Would Be The Rift Between Them?

On her family’s new Hulu show, Kim Kardashian says she’ll talk about her connection with Pete Davidson. But doesn’t anticipate an in-depth look into their relationship.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson have reached a breaking point, and they’re not backing down. According to a source, Pete stepped in because he couldn’t stand watching Kanye continue to put Kim under the bus.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson And Kanye West’s Social Media Conversation Reaches Boiling Point

He is serious about having a one-on-one conversation with Kanye, and he wants it to be handled quietly.

Davidson allegedly texted to the rapper, “Can you please take a second and cool down.” It’s 8 a.m., and it doesn’t have to be this way.

Kim is the most amazing mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is incredible, and you’re fortunate to have her as your child’s mother. I’ve decided that I’m not going to let you treat us like this any longer, and I’m no longer going to be quiet. Grow some f–k.

According to the insider, the comedian chose to make a move since he was tired of West’s public criticism of the skim’s founder, 41.

Kim’s Family Reacts to Pete Davidson’s Instagram Debut Pete and Kim are still being tormented. According to our source, Pete has had it with Kim being portrayed as the bad guy.

Pete was adamant about not texting Kanye, but he was pushed to the brink.

The reality star lashed back after West accused her. Holding him away from their children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, only one day after the purported texts surfaced online.

The controversy began when Yeezy posted a photo of a black rucksack with three pins on it: an extraterrestrial, Kardashian, and West. Stop with this story. She was just here this morning taking up the kids for school.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum remarked in the comments. Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson Every Time After Kim Kardashian’s Romance Began

According to a second insider, Kardashian is aware of his emotions and does not hide them. Kanye has made it evident that he does not want to divorce Kim Kardashian and has asked her to reconsider.

On the other hand, Kardashian has been trying for a long time and has finally hit her breaking point this year. Kanye is still hopeful Kim will alter her mind, but she isn’t interested in reuniting.

SNL made his wife say on TV, “I divorced him.” He hasn’t even read the papers, he remarked. His response to jokes about their relationship that Kardashian made during her monologue on Saturday Night Live in October.

They aren’t even married. To him, that isn’t a joke. His children wish for their parents to remain together.

The cosmetics mogul filed petitions in February seeking that the court begins the next steps in the couple’s divorce. She requested that Kanye keep their divorce confidential, but he has refused.

In the legal documents, she stated. Kanye has spread disinformation on social media about our private family affairs and parenting, causing emotional hardship.