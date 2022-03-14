Kinetic Pro Watch Reviews – Can You Track Your Health With This Watch?

In Kinetic Pro Watch reviews, we will explore the technical specifications, features, and merits of the Kinetic Pro Watch – a fitness watch, which is a newcomer in the market. Fitness watches and apps are being used by thousands of athletes and health enthusiasts to track their physical activities such as jogging, cycling, walking, etc.

Kinetic Pro Watch Reviews – Is It Perfect For Your Heart Rate Tracking?

My name is John Furrier, and I have expert knowledge in the latest technologies and gadgets and am often requested by major tech journals to publish reviews on newly launched gadgets. I also review gadgets independently, which I find interesting, based on the customer reviews online and also on suggestions from friends and colleagues. That’s how I came to know about Kinetic Pro Watch, and after researching a bit, instantly decided to make a full Kinetic Pro Watch review.

So, let’s see what Kinetic Pro Watch has to offer—its advantages, features, pricing, etc.

Product Name Kinetic Pro Watch Used For Fitness tracking Aim Help to keep track of heart rate, blood pressure, and physical activities Brand Kinetic Pro Color Black, Red Connector type USB Sensor Type Heart Rate, Sleep, Blood Pressure Features and Benefits ▪Easy to use

▪Affordable

▪Good battery life Battery Life 20 days Compatible with Smartphones, Desktops Price $59.99 Money Back 30 days Available at Official Website only Official Website Click Here

What is Kinetic Pro Watch?

Kinetic Pro Watch is a newly launched rechargeable type fitness watch that can track your physical activities like the distance covered (with the help of a pedometer) while jogging or walking, etc. It also monitors physiological functions such as heart rate, calories burned, and climate conditions such as rain, snow, etc. The Kinetic Pro Watch comes with Bluetooth connectivity to easily synchronize and store the collected data in third-party fitness apps.

Kinetic Pro Smartwatch is an ideal alternative to other expensive fitness watches from Samsung, Apple, etc. Not only does the Kinetic Pro Watch cost less, but it also offers similar features and durability, and is preferred by many athletes and amateurs, from the many reviews I’ve read online about this watch.

Main Features of Kinetic Pro Smartwatch

Heart Rate Monitor The major feature of Kinetic Pro Watch is the heart-rate monitor, which tracks your heart rate during exercise in beats per minute (BPM). This allows you to know whether your physical activity level is within the target heart rate. Tracks the physical activities Kinetic Pro Watch tracks the nature and intensity of your physical activities such as jogging, running, walking, cycling, swimming, etc. It can monitor the physical distance covered by the activity, for e.g., how many miles you have cycled, how much energy burned (calories spent for the activity), etc. Bluetooth connectivity Kinetic Pro Smartwatch comes with a Bluetooth connectivity option whereby a user can transfer the gathered data (heart rate in BPM, calories burned, duration of the exercise, etc.) to their smartphone. This enables the user to keep track of their exercise schedule and compare the current activity with the help of statistics. Great battery life One of the best features of the Kinetic Pro Watch is that it is equipped with a long durable battery that is perfectly suitable for long physical activities such as cycling, trekking, etc. The battery won’t get drained easily, and also is capable of getting charged fast. Instant notifications on your phone With the help of Bluetooth connectivity in Kinetic Pro Smartwatch, you can receive instant notifications on your smartphone regarding the status of your physical activity, whether you have taken any rest in between, alternative routes, etc. with the help of geolocating.

How does Kinetic Pro Watch work?

The Kinetic Pro Watch is a modern fitness wearable engineered with high precision sensors which are capable of tracking the different aspects of your physical activity such as the distance covered, duration of the activity, calories burned, etc.

The sensors track the motion, location, etc., and the data is collected and transferred to the fitness app from Kinetic Pro Smartwatch or to other third-party apps according to your preference. Comparing the current and historical data, you are able to correctly assess the improvement in the levels of your physical activity.

The Kinetic Pro Watch is also made of durable outer material so that you can wear it for an extended period of time even in adverse weather conditions.

What’s to like and not to like

The Kinetic Pro Watch comes with a lot of attractive features and options for its users. The main pros and cons of the Kinetic Pro Watch include –

Pros Latest sensor technology.

Accurate measurement of data.

Budget-friendly, compared to expensive watches from big brands.

Good battery life.

Latest Bluetooth technology to transfer data to your smartphone. Cons Provides only basic to medium level metrics, and advanced options like ECG measurement are not available.

Very rarely, measurement errors occur (minor percent error).

Kinetic Pro Watch Customer reviews and Complaints

As with any other device, especially electronic gadgets, and appliances, customer reviews are the best source to check the quality of the Kinetic Pro Watch. Let’s check what the customers of Kinetic Pro Smartwatch have to say about the pros and cons of this watch.

“I have a problem with my eyesight, and sometimes I’m not able to read the data on small displays. But with Kinetic Pro Watch, there is no such discomfort. The display is properly lighted, and the script is clearly visible. I’m happy with the product, and I’m able to keep track of my exercise program accurately!” Steven Reed, Arizona “I had tried some other fitness watch before, as I had found it cheap compared with premium products available in the market. But the one difficulty I found with that product was that the data didn’t get synced properly. The Kinetic Pro Smartwatch costs the same, but the data gets synced neatly! Overall, I’m very happy with this new purchase”. Randy Woods, Ontario “I was looking for a cheap but good quality fitness watch and a friend of mine suggested Kinetic Pro Watch. I bought it because of the good reviews and I must admit the features are not bad. But one issue I found is that it counts an additional one or two steps even when there was no movement. Otherwise, the product is ok for my needs. Gloria Martinez, Atlanta

Kinetic Pro Watch Pricing and Availability

The Kinetic Pro Watch is available to purchase in different packages, along with attractive offers and discounts. Let’s now go into these details so that you can choose the best package for you.

1. Package of 2 pieces of Kinetic Pro Watch costs $109.99 (63% discount on the original cost of $299.99). 2. One piece of Kinetic Pro Watch costs $59.99 (60% discount on the original cost of $149.99). 3. Package of 3 pieces of Kinetic Pro Watch costs $129.99 (71% discount on the original cost of $449.97). 4. A package of 4 pieces of Kinetic Pro Watch costs $149.99 (75% discount on the original cost of $599.96).

Also, please don’t fall for fake products selling under the brand name of Kinetic Pro Watch. Be aware that the Kinetic Pro Smartwatch is not available for purchase from any retail or eCommerce stores other than from the official website. The link to the official website is given below.

Kinetic Pro Watch Bonus

In addition to the standard discounts mentioned above, the manufacturer of Kinetic Pro Watch also provides the following additional offers and bonuses.

20% off on the next order.

A free trial of the Kinetic Fitness App for 30 days.

Lifetime replacement warranty offer for a flat rate of $19.98.

Final Verdict on Kinetic Pro Watch Reviews!

As a tech expert who reviews various electronic gadgets, I’ve found that the Kinetic Pro Watch comes with a lot of features, is quite affordable compared to other fitness wearables belonging to the same class, and is worth trying. The quality of the product is good, the measurements are more or less accurate, and many positive Kinetic Pro Watch reviews from satisfied customers confirm my analysis of this smartwatch.

Moreover, the company offers several discounts, offers, and bonuses along with a 30-day 100% money-back guarantee (after deducting the S&H charges), in case a user feels dissatisfied about the purchase. Also, for a small charge, they offer an extended lifetime warranty for the Kinetic Pro Smartwatch. All these factors have prompted me to conclude that the watch is worth trying.

FAQs