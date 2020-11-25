KitchenAid Black Friday Deals 2020 On Amazon: Get Upto 70% Discount!!!

With Black Friday just around the corner, Amazon has kicked off its Black

Friday sales week bringing amazing discount offers and cashback for almost all of its products.

Because of the sales rush they are expecting, these ‘Black Friday offers’ will be available to its products in the form of lightning deals and limited time offers only.

These deals will change on a day-to-day basis so, either you will have to check back constantly or get a notification setting when the deal goes live.

KitchenAid is a popular home appliance brand owned by whirlpool. A lot of its top-quality products have been anticipating great deals during the week so we have decided to list some of their hottest products on Amazon.

KitchenAid Black Friday Deals 2020 On Amazon

This list includes some of the Top and sought-after products of KitchenAid that you can expect a hot deal from.

KitchenAid KMC4241SS Multi-Cooker A sturdy 8-Quart multipurpose cooking vessel that you can use to cook a large batch of all of your favorite dishes. Its stunning stainless-steel design with its easy-control digital display will be sure to transform and advance your kitchen environment. Coolest features ✔️ Guided digital display that will show temperature and timer for 12 up to 12 hours of cooking. ✔️ Versatile cooking settings – With its impressive 10 changeable cooking settings, you can perform a variety of cooking methods very easily. ✔️ Precise temperature control – ensures that your dish is prepared strictly according to its selected temperatures and settings to deliver consistent results every time. ✔️ 4 Quart Cooking pot – can manage large batches of your favorite dishes. ✔️ Non-Stick CeramaShield pot – makes it very easy to clean and the coating is scratch and PTFE/PFOA free. Dishwasher safe as well. ✔️ Comes with a clear glass lid for easy pouring and straining and includes other accessories such as a steam basket and roasting rack. There is currently a flat 51% off on the website bringing its price down to $169.92. and its prices are expected to drop even further in the coming days.

KitchenAid KSM8990ER Countertop Mixer This is one of KitchenAid's all-time favorite products. It is the ideal device if you are a serious baker who wants to prepare big batches. Its large 8-quart bowl, powerful motor, and sturdy build will take care of your mixer need very impressively for a long time. This machine is built to last you for years and comes with a full warranty for 2 years. Coolest features ✔️ Impressive 10-speed churn ✔️ Powerful 1.3 Horsepower motor – allows you to handle large batches very easily. ✔️ Overload protection – Automatically turns off if the mixer is overloaded, this saves the motor from damages. ✔️ Comes in 5 attractive color variants such as – Empire red, Dark pewter, Nickel Pearl, Onyx black and white. Currently, with a 22% discount offer, this product is priced at $699.

KitchenAid KSM2FPA Food Processor Attachment This is a great attachment to your KitchenAid Mixers that can act as a food processor for chopping various kinds of fruits and vegetables. It can be embedded onto the power-hub of any of your KitchenAid mixers as it is compatible with all of them. Coolest features ✔️ Exact slice system – gives you precise slicing and accuracy for various food items ranging from hard to soft. ✔️ 1-year replacement warranty. ✔️ Includes additional amenities such as a dicing kit and storage case. Currently being priced at a 9% discount, for $199. Attention: We have found some reviews complaining about the fragility of its blades. So, it is advised that you only put in medium-soft vegetables for processing through this device. Although the replacement warranty will cover new blades in cases of damages, it is better to invest in a dedicated food processor for better quality and safety. So, here's a good product to check out: –

KitchenAid KFP1133WH 11-Cup Food Processor This is a 3-in-1 food processor that you can use to chop a variety of vegetables, mixing ingredients, and for grating cheese very smoothly. It comes with a 3-cup work bowl that is perfect for preparing sauces and dressings and is extremely lightweight, making it compact for traveling. Coolest features ✔️ ExactSlice system – Ranging from thin to thick in 7 adjustable speeds, this system allows to you optimize precisely how you want your veggies and fruits sliced with the help of its external lever. ✔️ 3-in-1 wide mouth feed tube allows you to manage large items like tomatoes, cucumbers, and potatoes with little to no prior prep. ✔️ 3-speed control – High, low, and pulse speed options will allow you to control soft or hard ingredients appropriately with the touch of a button. ✔️ UltraTight seal – Specially designed locking system of this device will ensure leak-resistance and allows you to full the work bowl to its full capacity without worrying about making a mess. Being sold at $199 there are currently no offers in effect for this product. But it is expected in the coming days, so make sure you have this device added to your cart if you are interested.

KitchenAid KCO124BM Digital Countertop Oven A standard oven that comes with an air fry basket. It has a large interior that can accommodate up to 2 full chickens and has a variety of cooking modes such as Air fry, Toast, Bake, Broil, and dehydrate, reheat, etc. Coolest features ✔️ 360° Air fry system makes it possible to cook everything from fresh-cut French fries to delicate fish and chicken – perfectly without having to flip or turn your food. ✔️ Even-Heat convection technology – ensures that the inside of the oven is heated and stays heated at the right temperature with the help of both of the top and bottom heating element design and convection fan. ✔️ The fast preheating ability of this device ensures that your food is ready to bake in under 4 minutes. ✔️ 9 essential cooking techniques ranging from proofing and dehydration to toasting and air frying. There is currently a 20% discount on this product, which brings its price down to just $159.99.